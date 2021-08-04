Genesis Biotechnology Group Acquires Montclair Breast Center

HAMILTON, N.J., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Biotechnology Group ® (GBG) and its new health care division - Genesis Health™, announced today that it acquired the New Jersey-based Montclair Breast Center (MBC). Founded in 1989 by Nancy Elliot, MD, FACS, MBC is a multidisciplinary facility providing specialized diagnostic and treatment services for breast health by radiologists and surgeons dedicated solely to breast wellness, breast cancer prevention, and the treatment of breast disease.

"The acquisition of MBC aligns with GBG's longstanding core focus on Women's Health which dates back to its inception in 1998," said Eli Mordechai, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of GBG. "Adding MBC to GBG's existing portfolio allows us to broaden our services. We are confident that together we will create a more powerful platform from which to deliver proactive breast health services with an emphasis placed on wellness, prevention, and early detection."

"Our aspiration for Genesis Health™, a newly created division of GBG, is nothing less than building a world-class medical research center exclusively for women's health. Acquisition of MBC is a perfect start for that journey," said Ben Bandaru, Ph.D., Director of Corporate Development for GBG. "The ongoing uncertainty due to the Pandemic highlights the need for small to mid-size medical practitioners to focus on their core business strengths, overcome infrastructure and service gaps through viable partnerships, and build scale to respond to new challenges."

"At Montclair Breast Center we are passionate about our mission to eradicate breast cancer as a life-threatening disease in women," said Nancy Elliott, MD, FACS, Founder and Director of MBC. "Our partnership with Genesis Biotechnology Group will enable us to expand our innovative, groundbreaking paradigm of proactive, multidisciplinary breast care, thereby raising the bar for women's health."

Bill Adam along with WA Healthcare Associates, LLC served as an advisor to GBG for the transaction with MBC.

About GBGGenesis Biotechnology Group (GBG) is a consortium of vertically integrated companies with a mission of improving patient care through cross-linking their expertise, dedication, and vision in the fields of drug discovery, personalized and tailored clinical diagnostics, and through the development, manufacturing, and distribution of unique biotechnology-based products.

About Genesis Health™ Genesis Health offers integrated state of the art, women's health care services through the establishment of multidisciplinary clinical services, cutting-edge IT platforms, advanced molecular and genetics laboratory tests, and imaging technology. Through an innovative, personalized, and technologically advanced approach to health care, Genesis Health delivers superior clinical outcomes for patients.

About Montclair Breast CenterMontclair Breast Center is a multidiscipline diagnostic and treatment center for complete breast care. MBC delivers proactive breast health services emphasizing wellness, prevention, and early detection through education, risk-reduction, and surveillance in an environment that fosters confidence, comfort, dignity, and compassion.

To find out more, please visit www https://genesisbiotechgroup.com/.

Contact: Valerie Tharnish, Vice President of Sales, Genesis Biotechnology Group 315842@email4pr.comTel: 866.254.0004

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/genesis-biotechnology-group-acquires-montclair-breast-center-301347593.html

SOURCE Genesis Biotechnology Group