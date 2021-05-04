Generex Biotechnology Announces Call-in Details And Agenda For Shareholder Conference Call On Thursday May 6, 2021 At 9:00 AM

MIRAMAR, Fla., May 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) ("Generex" or the "Company"), an innovative and integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care including the development of its innovative "Complete Vaccine" to fight SARS-CoV-2, today announced the call in details and an updated agenda for the shareholder conference call on Thursday May 6, 2021 at 9:00 AM.

Due to a significant rise in the number of participants during recent calls, we are adding new conference call options. This will allow for easier call-in access for all callers & correct the question & answer issues that occurred during our last call.

You are now able to pre-register for the conference call by using the Direct RSVP link below. You will receive, via email, a personal Conference Pin Code allowing you to check yourself into the Conference Call. The Direct RSVP link will be available up until one hour before the call.

Participants may send pre-conference call questions to info@generex.com. Questions will be reviewed by President & CEO Joseph Moscato and will be directly answered on the call, or during the corporate presentation.

Additionally, callers can also join the Conference Call the same way you have in the past by dialing in & listening to the presentation and Q&A portion. If during the call you would like to ask a question and you have not pre-registered, you will have to provide your personal information to the operator.

We have added these options for you, our shareholders, to make it easier for you to join the call and to have your questions answered. We do suggest all participants pre-register for the call by using the DirectRSVP link option for best results.

Direct RSVP Link: https://directrsvp.com/DirectRSVP/WebForms/EventRegistration.aspx?InvCode=8096a214-a4c4-41f5-b42e-2b069ba75d1b

Call in Information: Toll Free: 1-866-342-8588 Local Call: 1-203-518 9865 Conference ID: 52744

Mr. Moscato said, "I look forward to Thursday morning's call to give our shareholders an update of all corporate activities. Including an Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 Complete Vaccine™ progress report, the build out and launch of our Arizona operations and the recent developments with our Olaregen Excellegan products."

About Generex Biotechnology Corp. Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care. Please visit our newly designed website: https://www.generex.com

About NuGenerex Immuno-OncologyNuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, a subsidiary of Generex Biotechnology, is a clinical stage oncology company developing immunotherapeutic peptide vaccines for cancer and infectious disease based on the CD4 T-Cell activation platform, Ii-Key. NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology (NGIO) has been spun out of Generex as a separate public company to advance the platform Ii-Key technology, particularly in combination with the immune checkpoint inhibitors for the treatment of cancer. NGIO is currently engaged in a Phase II clinical trial of its lead cancer immunotherapeutic vaccine AE37 in combination with pembrolizumab (Merck's Keytruda®) for the treatment of triple negative breast cancer. The company has also turned its Ii-Key technology on infectious disease, responding to the coronavirus pandemic with a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development program. For more information, please visit: https://www.nugenerexio.com

