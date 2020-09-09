Generex Biotechnology Announces Analyst Report By Ari Zoldan At Seeking Alpha

Article Published on September 8, 2020:

Title: "Generex Biotechnology's COVID-19 Vaccine Could Outperform Competition"

To view the report, go to: https://seekingalpha.com/article/4373034

MIRAMAR, Fla., Sept. 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generex Biotechnology Corporation ( www.generex.com) (OTCQB:GNBT) today announced that an independent analyst report by Ari Zoldan was published on Seeking Alpha, a crowd-sourced content service for financial markets. Seeking Alpha publishes articles and research covering a broad range of stocks, asset classes, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and investment strategies. In contrast to other equity research platforms, insight is provided by a contributor base of investors and industry experts rather than sell side analysts.

Ari Zoldan is the CEO of Quantum Media Group, a marketing and media agency based in New York City. As an on-air TV personality, Mr. Zoldan can be seen regularly on FOX, CNN & CNBC covering technology, media and business trends. He serves as Chair of the Media & Development committee for The Zahn Center for Innovation at City College. He holds press credentials on Capitol Hill and the United Nations and is a member of the National Press Club in Washington, DC. Mr. Zoldan publishes independent investment research reports covering technology, consumer products, automotive, pharmaceuticals, telecommunications, airlines, media, blockchain, e- commerce, data storage, Insurance and SaaS.

In the article, Mr. Zoldan states, "Fortunately, a COVID-19 vaccine from NuGenerex Immuno-Oncology, AKA NGIO, a subsidiary of thinly-traded Generex Biotechnology ( OTCQB:GNBT), will likely avoid the critical issues leading COVID-19 vaccines in development are burdened with. Generex is gaining recognition in the vaccine industry with its proprietary vaccine platform, Ii-Key."

Joseph Moscato, President & CEO of Generex said, "It is always good to have independent analysts who understand complex scientific and medical technologies write investment reports that accurately describe our Ii-Key technology while providing an overview of the competitive landscape in the vaccine industry. The article is well written and clearly lays out the pros and cons of the various approaches to SARS-CoV-2 vaccine development, and why our Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine has great potential as a safe and effective solution to the pandemic. As we are in the process of finalizing the legal documents for the COVID partnership opportunities we discussed on the shareholders conference call, we plan to close these transactions in the near future, thereby enabling us to complete the clinical and manufacturing work necessary to bring the Ii-Key-SARS-CoV-2 vaccine through the regulatory process and into the marketplace."

Disclosure: Mr. Zoldan has no positions in GNBT nor any stocks mentioned in the article, and has no plans to initiate any positions within 72 hours of the Seeking Alpha publication (9/8/20). He wrote the article, and it expresses his own opinions. He is not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). He has no business relationship with GNBT nor any company whose stock is mentioned in the article.

About Generex Biotechnology Corp. Generex Biotechnology is an integrated healthcare holding company with end-to-end solutions for patient centric care from rapid diagnosis through delivery of personalized therapies. Generex is building a new kind of healthcare company that extends beyond traditional models providing support to physicians in an MSO network, and ongoing relationships with patients to improve the patient experience and access to optimal care.

In addition to advancing a legacy portfolio of immune-oncology assets, medical devices, and diagnostics, the Company is focused on an acquisition strategy of strategic businesses that complement existing assets and provide immediate sources of revenue and working capital. Recent acquisitions include a management services organization, a network of pharmacies, clinical laboratory, and medical device companies with new and approved products.

