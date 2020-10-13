Generation Provides Opportunities For The Unemployed During Pandemic, Addresses Widening Gap

The Washington D.C.-based organization offers 100 percent free, online programs to provide individuals with technical and soft skills necessary to succeed in a variety of roles

WASHINGTON, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The COVID-19 pandemic has affected millions of Americans; however, between February and April, Black workers saw a greater loss in employment than white workers, according to the Economic Policy Institute, which noted that in April less than half of the black adult population was employed, further devastating a community that traditionally experiences higher unemployment rates, lower wages and with less savings to fall back on.

This gap continues to widen and data from the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis found the unemployment rate for white workers in August was 7.3 percent - lower than the national average - while the rate for Black workers was 13 percent.

Generation USA is addressing this discrepancy by providing communities of color and those who are unemployed or underemployed with the resources they need to begin successful, sustainable careers.

"Though some are experiencing a gradual recovery from the economic fallout of the pandemic, the reality is that any recovery occurring is disproportionally benefiting only the upper half of the U.S. population. Given demographics, it is rapidly becoming apparent that Black workers are facing an uphill battle to join or rejoin the workforce," said Sean Segal, Chief Executive Officer of Generation USA, "That's why we've committed to train 500,000 students by 2030 - so we can do our part in getting jobs to communities where there are clear discrepancies in equity."

Generation prepares, guides, and supports people for life-changing careers by leveraging data and combining partnerships between employers and community organizations with mentorship and support to help students excel.

The hallmarks of Generation's approach include a rapid launch process, boot camp-style training and placement, and individualized education plans with resources and support that position the company to serve the massive, newly unemployed population.

This holistic program addresses both personal and professional goals to create pathways for career success through coaching and mentoring, instruction, and support and resources.

Students of the program have access to coaches and mentors who:

Help with cover letters and resumes

Understand program outcomes

Access resources for personal and professional goals

The program's instructors provide:

Delivery of technical content

Insight into the field/industry

Guidance on certifications and industry credentials

Depending on the program, different resources may be available in different locations, but the Learner Experience team helps connect learners to a variety of resources including:

Financial

Parent and family

Mental health and wellness

Generation's mission is clear, to provide a meaningful career and sustained well-being for every person.

This is especially true in uncertain times like these as Generation continues to give students the strong foundation and necessary support they need to manage their lives during the program so they can focus on learning and achieving their goals.

To learn more about Generation or become a student or partner visit: usa.generation.org.

About Generation

Generation USA is a nonprofit that transforms education to employment systems to prepare, place, and support people into life-changing careers that would otherwise be inaccessible. The global pandemic has led to an unprecedented surge in unemployment. Even before the pandemic, more than 75 million young adults were out of work globally, and three times as many were underemployed—and 375 million workers of all ages needed to learn new skills by 2030. At the same time, certain jobs remain in high-demand, and 40 percent of employers say a skills shortage leaves them with entry-level vacancies. To date, more than 38,000 people have graduated from Generation programs, which prepare them for meaningful careers in 14 countries. Generation works with more than 3,900 employer partners and many implementation partners and funders. For more, visit usa.generation.org.

