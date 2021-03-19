Generation Hemp, Inc. Announces Upgrade To The OTCQB Market

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCQB: GENH), a Dallas-based Hemp mid-stream company, announced today that it has been approved to upgrade its common stock on the OTCQB. Trading on the OTCQB is effective today, Friday, March 19, 2021.

Gary C. Evans, Chairman and CEO of Generation Hemp, Inc., said, "We are pleased to announce the upgrade of our shares to the OTCQB and would like to thank our valued shareholders for their commitment and support throughout this recent achievement. We believe that commencement of this milestone will further elevate Generation Hemp's profile within the investment community and significantly enhance the future liquidity of our stock. At the same time, we further believe that trading on the OTCQB will broaden our company's shareholder base among retail and select institutional investors. This accomplishment, however, is not the end of our journey, but rather, we believe the beginning, as it paves the way for our eventual uplisting to either a NASDAQ or New York Stock Exchange listing."

The OTCQB, operated by OTC Markets Group Inc., is a premier market for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies that are committed to providing investors high-quality trading and improved market visibility to enhance trading liquidity. To be eligible for trading on the OTCQB, companies must be current in their financial reporting with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") (if a U.S. reporting company), pass a minimum bid price test and other initial requirements, and, on an annual basis, undergo company verification and management certification process.

Forward Looking Statements

