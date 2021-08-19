General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2021-2021 | Thriving Opportunities In Electronic Equipment & Instruments Industry | Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market segmented by product (oscilloscope, spectrum analyzer, signal generator, network analyzer, and other products), end-user (communication, industrial, aerospace and defense, electronics and semiconductor, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offering. Do you know the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market size is expected to reach a value of USD 1.42 billion during 2021-2025?

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renewal phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

The recovery process involves various phases including:

Recognizing the existing business model

Build Resilience by making effective resource and investment choices for individual business units, products, and service lines.

Conceptualize scenario-based planning to mitigate future crisis situations.

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Top 3 Vendor Analysis of General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market

Advantest Corp.The company offers general purpose hardware instruments such as 500MDM digital module and the DPS32A power supply module to boost the capabilities of its T2000 test platform for a variety of applications such as system on a chip (SoC) devices, power-management ICs, automotive devices, and CMOS image sensors.

Danaher Corp.The company offers test equipment for industries such as Life sciences, Environmental and applied solutions, and diagnostics.

Lauterbach GmbHThe company offers system trace which is a hardware module on a SoC that enables the developer to output predefined hardware or software messages without affecting the run time behavior of the system.

General Purpose Test Equipment (GPTE) Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

General purpose test equipment (GPTE) market is segmented as below:

Product

Oscilloscope



Spectrum Analyzer



Signal Generator



Network Analyzer



Other Products

End-user

Communication



Industrial



Aerospace And Defense



Electronics And Semiconductor



Others

Geography

APAC



North America



Europe



South America



MEA

The general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market is driven by the growing demand from end-user industries. In addition, the advent of integrated Industry 4.0 and Quality 4.0 with IoT is expected to trigger the general purpose test equipment (GPTE) market toward witnessing a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

