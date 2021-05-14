General Mills To Webcast Presentation At The 2021 BMO Global Farm To Market Conference

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) will webcast its upcoming presentation at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:40 PM CT.

General Mills (GIS) - Get Report will webcast its upcoming presentation at the BMO Global Farm to Market Conference on Thursday, May 20, 2021, at 1:40 PM CT. Jeff Harmening, General Mills Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will discuss the company's Accelerate strategy, business performance, and recent portfolio reshaping news including the proposed acquisition of Tyson Foods' (TSN) - Get Report pet treats business, followed by a question-and-answer session with conference attendees. Interested parties can access the webcast at www.generalmills.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General MillsGeneral Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

