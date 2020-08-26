General Mills To Webcast Presentation At 2020 Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference On September 9, 2020

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE: GIS) will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:20 p.

General Mills, Inc. (GIS) - Get Report will present at the Barclays Global Consumer Staples Virtual Conference on Wednesday, September 9 at 12:20 p.m. Central Time.

Kofi Bruce, Chief Financial Officer, and Jon Nudi, Group President, North America Retail will be the featured speakers during the fireside chat.

Those interested in viewing can access the webcast and presentation slides at www.generalmills.com/investors. A replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website.

About General MillsGeneral Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

