General Mills Named To Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World And North American Indices For Third Consecutive Year

General Mills (GIS) - Get Report has been named for the third consecutive year to both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index and the North American Index by Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) and S&P Global.

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices recognize leadership in corporate sustainability and are based on in-depth analysis of economic, environmental and social performance.

General Mills ranked in the 90 th percentile overall and secured industry-best scores of 100 in Health & Nutrition, Environmental Reporting and Water Related Risks.

"At General Mills, we exist to make food the world loves, and if we want to remain in business for another 150 years, caring for our planet is imperative," said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and social impact officer, General Mills. "We're committed to feeding a better tomorrow by regenerating our planet, reducing hunger and strengthening communities. With our size and resources, we know we can make an impact."

The company's results were driven by strong sustainability and social impact commitments, robust and public disclosures, and demonstrated improvements in performance over time.

Three key 2030 commitments include: Advancing regenerative agriculture practices on one million acres of farmland; Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 30%; and Supporting the redistribution of 10 billion pounds of good surplus food per year by 2030 in partnership with leading food bank networks.

For more information about the DJSI, visit sustainability indices.

For more information on General Mills' sustainability and social impact commitments and progress, visit the company's 2020 Global Responsibility Report.

