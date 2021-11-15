General Mills Named To Prestigious Dow Jones Sustainability World And North America Indices For Fourth Consecutive Year

General Mills (NYSE: GIS) has been named for the fourth consecutive year to both the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) and the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index (DJSI North America).

The Dow Jones Sustainability Indices recognizes leadership in corporate sustainability and results are based on in-depth analysis of economic, environmental, and social performance.

General Mills ranked in the 94th percentile overall and secured industry-best scores of 100 in Health & Nutrition, Materiality, Environmental Reporting and Water Related Risks.

"There has been no greater time than now to use our scale to be a force for good," said Mary Jane Melendez, chief sustainability and global impact officer, General Mills. "We're proud of this recognition and remain committed to regenerating our planet and taking care of our communities, while making food the world loves."

The company's results were driven by strong sustainability and social impact commitments, robust and public disclosures, and demonstrated improvements in performance over time.

For information on General Mills' corporate social responsibility commitments and progress, visit the company's 2021 Global Responsibility Report.

About General MillsGeneral Mills makes food the world loves. The company is guided by its Accelerate strategy to drive shareholder value by boldly building its brands, relentlessly innovating, unleashing its scale and being a force for good. Its portfolio of beloved brands includes household names such as Cheerios, Nature Valley, Blue Buffalo, Häagen-Dazs, Old El Paso, Pillsbury, Betty Crocker, Yoplait, Annie's, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2021 net sales of U.S. $18.1 billion. In addition, the company's share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.1 billion.

