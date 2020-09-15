General Mills Launches :ratio, Company's First-Ever Keto* Friendly Line Of Products

General Mills is launching :ratio- an entirely new keto* friendly product line that marks the food company's first keto-focused product.

General Mills is launching :ratio- an entirely new keto* friendly product line that marks the food company's first keto-focused product. As consumers continue to look for ways to cut back on sugar and carbs through better-for-you alternatives to existing preferences, the ketogenic products category is predicted to grow 5.5%through 2027. 1

The newly launched product portfolio features yogurt cultured dairy snacks and crunchy bars that deliver on protein, rich flavor, texture and convenience. Using carefully selected ingredients, :ratio's keto* friendly snacks make it possible to have macros conveniently your way with 2g of net carbs† and 1g of sugar per serving.

"In launching :ratio's keto* friendly products, we want to ensure that convenient, delicious snack options are available for various lifestyles and dietary choices," said Tsubasa Tanaka, director of marketing at General Mills. "No matter what individual goals are, we hope :ratio's crunchy bars and dairy snacks can be an enjoyable snack swap that people look forward to and feel good about reaching for while working towards their goals."

Among the first in the yogurt aisle, :ratio dairy snacks bring an indulgent creaminess with five fruit-forward flavor options: Strawberry, Coconut, Vanilla, Mango and Black Cherry. The crunchy bars are available in Lemon Almond and Toasted Almond and use ingredients like real almonds and pumpkin seeds.

The :ratio dairy snacks and crunchy bars are currently available at select retail locations across the U.S. or online, for a suggested retail price of $1.49 per cup of dairy snacks and $7.99 per four-count box of crunchy bars.

For more information, visit RatioFood.com and @RatioFood on Instagram and Facebook.

About General MillsGeneral Mills is a leading global food company whose purpose is to make food the world loves. Its brands include Cheerios, Annie's, Yoplait, Nature Valley, Häagen-Dazs, Betty Crocker, Pillsbury, Old El Paso, Wanchai Ferry, Yoki, BLUE and more. Headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, General Mills generated fiscal 2020 net sales of U.S. $17.6 billion. In addition, General Mills' share of non-consolidated joint venture net sales totaled U.S. $1.0 billion.

* Always consult your physician before starting an eating plan that involves regular consumption of high fat foods

1 The Insight Partners/Ketogenic Diet Market to 2027 (July 2019)

† Bars: 2 Net Carbs= 9g Total Carbs - 3g Fiber - 4g Sugar Alcohol; Dairy snack: 2 Net Carbs= 2g Total Carbs - 0g Fiber - 0g Sugar Alcohol

