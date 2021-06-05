MEDFORD, Mass., June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Insulation Company, Inc. ("General Insulation") recently learned it was the victim of a data security incident that potentially involved the personal information of former General Insulation employees.

On March 26, 2021, General Insulation experienced a data security incident that disrupted access to certain systems. We immediately took steps to secure our network and launched an investigation with the assistance of cybersecurity experts to determine what happened and whether sensitive information may have been affected. Through this process, we discovered that personal information (including Social Security number, driver's license number, and financial account information) contained in the personnel files of former employees may have been accessed without authorization during the incident.

In addition to the measures described above, we implemented enhanced security measures to help prevent a similar incident from occurring in the future. We also notified the Federal Bureau of Investigation and will fully cooperate with any investigation.

General Insulation has established a toll-free call center to answer questions about the incident and to address related concerns. The call center can be reached at 1-800-939-4170 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 9:00 pm Eastern Time.

The privacy and protection of private information is a top priority for General Insulation. General Insulation regrets any inconvenience or concern this incident may cause.

View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-insulation-company-inc-provides-notification-of-data-security-incident-301306324.html

SOURCE General Insulation Company, Inc.