General Dynamics Mission Systems And Dedrone Enter Strategic Partnership To Provide Counter-Drone Technology To Defense And Civil Customers

FAIRFAX, Va., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Missions Systems and Dedrone, the market leader in airspace security, announced today their strategic counter-drone partnership, providing General Dynamics' global network with access to Dedrone's complete drone detection and defeat technology. As part of this strategic agreement, General Dynamics Mission Systems becomes a value-added reseller for Dedrone's counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) capabilities and has made a significant equity investment in Dedrone. General Dynamics will exclusively supply Dedrone's counter-drone technology to their global defense, civil government, intelligence, and critical infrastructure customers.

"The intrusion of private and restricted airspace by unmanned aerial systems is one of the fastest-growing threats facing our customers, and Dedrone's counter UAS technology platform is the market-leading solution to defeat those threats," said Chris Brady, president of General Dynamics Mission Systems and a newly appointed member of Dedrone's advisory board. "We're excited to partner with Dedrone to provide counter-drone capabilities to our global customer base."

In the counter-drone technology market, Dedrone's exclusive focus on C-UAS detection and defeat have enabled them to become the industry leader with the rare distinction of having production systems fielded and in operational use worldwide. The Dedrone C-UAS technology portfolio combines machine-learning software with best-in-class hardware sensors, electronic attack methods such as smart jamming, and defeat weapons to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against drone threats. Dedrone's capabilities are used by hundreds of customers globally, including the U.S. military, allied and coalition forces, correctional facilities, airports, utilities, and corporations, as well as other public and private organizations.

"Dedrone is thrilled to be partnering with General Dynamics Mission Systems, a leader in building smarter mission-critical products and systems," shares Aaditya Devarakonda, CEO of Dedrone. "With General Dynamics, Dedrone's technology will reach a broad, global customer base, opening opportunities to provide mission-critical airspace security systems to customers both in the U.S. federal and defense sectors, as well as their global critical enterprise security customers."

About DedroneDedrone is the market leader in airspace security. Dedrone's counter-drone system is trusted by critical infrastructure, government operations, military assets, correctional facilities, and enterprises to protect against unwanted small drones. With flexibility to host in the cloud, or on premise, Dedrone's SaaS technology combines machine-learning software with best-in-class sensors and effectors, to provide early warning, classification of, and mitigation against all drone threats. Dedrone systems are deployed by hundreds of customers globally. Established in 2014, Dedrone is headquartered in San Francisco, with operations in the Washington, D.C.-area, Columbus, Ohio, London and Germany. For more information about Dedrone and to reach our counter-drone subject matter experts, visit dedrone.com and follow @Dedrone on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About General Dynamics Mission SystemsGeneral Dynamics Mission Systems, a business unit of General Dynamics (GD) - Get Report, provides mission critical solutions to those who lead, serve and protect the world we live in. We are a technology integrator and original equipment manufacturer with deep domain expertise in ground, sea, air, space and cyberspace. Headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia, General Dynamics Mission Systems employs more than 12,000 people worldwide. For more information about General Dynamics Mission Systems' broad portfolio of capabilities, visit gdmissionsystems.com and follow @GDMS on Twitter and LinkedIn.

