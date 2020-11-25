General Dynamics Information Technology Awarded $241 Million Multi-Cloud Contract By Centers For Medicare And Medicaid Services

GDIT selected to evolve one of the largest public clouds in the federal government

FALLS CHURCH, Va., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (GD) - Get Report, announced today it has been awarded a new contract by the Department of Health and Human Services Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to provide cloud services and software tools. The Cloud Products and Tool (CPT) task order holds a total estimated value of $241 million, on a one-year base period with three one-year options.

GDIT will procure cloud services and implement a mature multi-cloud environment designed to deliver critical healthcare services to tens of millions of Americans through applications such as Medicare.gov and Healthcare.gov. CMS operates one of the largest public clouds in the federal government, and the new instances procured under CPT will include Amazon Web Services public cloud and GovCloud, and Microsoft Azure Government.

"We look forward to continuing our 40-year partnership with CMS and providing innovative and cost efficient delivery of cloud services," said GDIT president, Amy Gilliland.

Through CPT, GDIT will deliver increased value to CMS by accelerating the procurement and implementation of cloud services, professional services, cloud training, tools and software, in addition to simplifying the financial management of cloud assets.

