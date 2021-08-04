General Dynamics Board Declares Dividend

RESTON, Va., Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of General Dynamics (GD) - Get Report today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.19 per share on the company's common stock, payable November 12, 2021, to shareholders of record on October 8, 2021.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; ship construction and repair; land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; and technology products and services. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $37.9 billion in revenue in 2020. More information is available at www.gd.com.

SOURCE General Dynamics