General Dynamics Awarded $695 Million U.S. Army Europe Contract For Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services

GDIT to continue critical mission support to the United States Army in Europe by delivering secure IT services for both garrison and deployed mission command networks and systems

FAIRFAX, Va., Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- General Dynamics Information Technology (GDIT), a business unit of General Dynamics (GD) - Get Report, announced today it has been awarded the United States Army Europe (USAREUR) Enterprise Mission Information Technology Services (EMITS) task order by the General Services Administration (GSA). The task order, awarded in fourth-quarter 2020, has a total estimated value of $695 million over a five-year period, inclusive of a three-month transition, one-year base period and four one-year options.

GDIT will deliver enterprise information technology, communications and mission command support services to USAREUR headquarters, US North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) operations, and other forward deployed Department of Defense (DoD) organizations and Regionally Aligned Forces (RAF) in Europe. Prior to this award, GDIT worked in tandem with the United States Army in Europe through the USAREUR G6 Theater Mission Command Contract (TMCC) II task order awarded to GDIT in 2016.

"GDIT looks forward to the opportunity to continue supporting the USAREUR G6 and its growing need for expanded theater communications and greater interoperability to enhance Army and Allied mission command systems," said Amy Gilliland, GDIT president.

Building upon GDIT's previously awarded TMCC II task order, the EMITS task order will deliver technical expertise in cybersecurity solutions to further optimize critical mission command networks and systems enabling USAREUR operations to advance its global mission.

General Dynamics is a global aerospace and defense company that offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; IT services; C4ISR solutions; and shipbuilding and ship repair. General Dynamics employs more than 100,000 people worldwide and generated $39.4 billion in revenue in 2019. More information about General Dynamics Information Technology is available at www.gdit.com. More information about General Dynamics is available at www.gd.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/general-dynamics-awarded-695-million-us-army-europe-contract-for-enterprise-mission-information-technology-services-301210935.html

SOURCE General Dynamics Information Technology