General Assembly Pizza Virtually Closes The Market

TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Ali Khan Lalani, Chief Executive Officer, General Assembly Holdings Limited, ("GA Pizza" or the "Company") (TSXV: GA), and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group to celebrate the Company's new listing on TSX Venture Exchange and close the market.

GA Pizza began its life as a fast-casual pizza restaurant in the heart of Toronto. Three years later, it also offers a freezer-to-table pizza with a groundbreaking direct-to-consumer platform: a pizza subscription (gapizzaclub.com) and a gifting service (give.gapizza.com). GA Pizza's ambition? Make delicious pizzas available to everyone, everywhere. The Company is always working to take pizza to new heights—from showing the world that better pizza is possible, to finding new spaces and places to deliver unrivaled pizza experiences. Find GA Pizza at the grocery store or visit gapizza.com.

