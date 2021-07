Generac Announces Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call

WAUKESHA, Wisc., July 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Generac Holdings Inc. ("Generac") (GNRC) - Get Report, a leading global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products, today announced plans to release its second quarter 2021 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28, 2021. Generac management will hold a conference call at 10:00 a.m. EDT on that day to discuss highlights of this earnings release.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing (866) 415-3113 (domestic) or +1 (678) 509-7544 (international) and entering passcode 1966865.

The conference call will also be webcast simultaneously on Generac's website ( http://www.generac.com), under the Investor Relations link.

Following the live webcast, a replay will be available on the Company's website. A telephonic replay will also be available approximately two hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or +1 (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering passcode 1966865. The telephonic replay will be available for seven days following the call.

About Generac

Founded in 1959, Generac is a leading designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions and other power products. As an industry leader serving residential, commercial, and industrial markets, Generac's products and solutions are available globally through a broad network of independent dealers, distributors, retailers, e-commerce partners, wholesalers and equipment rental companies, as well as sold direct to certain end user customers.

CONTACT: Michael W. HarrisVice President - Corporate Development & Investor Relations (262) 506-6064 InvestorRelations@generac.com