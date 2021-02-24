Genera Announces Hiring Of Plant Manager

New plant manager will guide ramp-up to full commercial production for manufacturer of ag-based pulp and sustainable molded fiber products

VONORE, Tenn., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Genera, a manufacturer of domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products, has announced the hiring of Rick Presley as plant manager as it gears up for full commercial production.

"Rick will be integral to leading the operations at our first-of-its-kind facility as we ramp up production," said Keith Brazzell, Genera's COO. "His operational expertise will be key to leading the exceptional operations team we've built. Genera is providing the sustainable solutions that the paper and packaging industries need in partnership with East Tennessee farmers."

Presley most recently served as operations manager/assistant plant manager for Oil-Dri Corporation of America, Blue Mountain, Mississippi. He has more than 25 years of experience in manufacturing operations, risk management, and logistics, including 20 years managing pulp and paper mills.

"Genera is a site of innovation, from ag fiber pulping to thermoforming, and it's exciting to help lead such a huge win for the region and the whole industry," Presley said. "I strongly believe in our mission to support small farmers while creating a sustainable, domestic supply chain for ag-based fiber."

The fully operational facility processes agricultural crops, such as switchgrass, grown by regional farmers into ag-based fiber and the Earthable® line of sustainable food-grade, compostable packaging. The facility, which is the largest fully integrated domestic solution for ag-based fiber and food packaging in North America, will host 120 employees at full production.

For more information about Genera, visit https://generainc.com.

About Genera

Genera, a Tennessee-based ag fiber manufacturer, works to simplify supply chains with domestically sourced and produced ag-based pulp and molded fiber products. Partnering with local farmers, Genera provides a sustainable farm-to-finished product solution for a wide array of applications including compostable food service tableware, to-go containers, packaging, paper, tissue and more. To learn more about Genera, please visit https://generainc.com.

