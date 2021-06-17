Gener8 Expands Into New Boston Location

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a provider of full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing solutions for highly complex instruments and products within the life sciences and medical device markets, together...

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gener8 LLC ("Gener8"), a provider of full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing solutions for highly complex instruments and products within the life sciences and medical device markets, together with its capital partner, Sverica Capital Management LP, announced today that it has expanded its services to a new location in Boston, MA.

Gener8's latest strategic expansion provides better in-person service and support for its significant East Coast customer base. "The new site provides customers easier and open access to their projects which is critical for troubleshooting, system testing and final prototyping," explains Vladimir Fuflyigin, Gener8's managing director at Boston.

A physical presence in the Boston biotechnology and medical device hub will also connect clients to Gener8's end-to-end contract design and manufacturing expertise for instruments and consumables located in Sunnyvale and Carlsbad, CA. "We're excited to extend our well-established design and development services from our other facilities into the Boston area," comments Jerry Jurkiewicz, Gener8's CEO. "Our Boston site also improves access to the large life science community in Europe."

Gener8's Boston facility, located at 300 Tradecenter Dr., Suite 4700 in Woburn, MA 01801, is currently in full operation which includes engineers, scientists and support staff.

About Gener8

Gener8, founded in 2002, offers full product lifecycle engineering and manufacturing for highly complex instruments and products within the highly regulated Life Sciences and Medical Device markets. The services that Gener8 provides allow for an agile and fast time to market solution that results in high-reliability solutions for customers. With locations in Sunnyvale, CA and Boston, MA, Gener8 operates in the corridors of innovation and maintains all industry-specific certifications. For more information, please visit www.gener8.net.

About Sverica Capital Management

Sverica Capital Management is a leading growth-oriented private equity firm that has raised over $1.1 billion across five funds. The firm acquires, invests in, and actively builds companies that are, or could become, leaders in their industries. Since its inception, Sverica has followed a "business builder" approach to investing and takes an active supporting role in its portfolio companies. Sverica devotes significant time and internal resources to help its management teams develop and execute growth strategies and proactively looks for levers to pull to accelerate growth by reinvesting back into those companies. Sverica firmly believes in building businesses collaboratively that can endure for the long term by starting with a strong foundation and bringing the right people and playbooks to drive reinvestment and ultimately strong returns for our investors. For more information, please visit sverica.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gener8-expands-into-new-boston-location-301315092.html

SOURCE Gener8 LLC