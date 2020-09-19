Genentech Presents New Data From Multiple Phase III Studies Of Tecentriq In Triple-Negative Breast Cancer At ESMO Virtual Congress 2020

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that it presented the latest results from three Phase III studies from the Tecentriq ® (atezolizumab) clinical development program in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC)...

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that it presented the latest results from three Phase III studies from the Tecentriq ® (atezolizumab) clinical development program in triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC) at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Virtual Congress 2020.

"While we have made great progress in the treatment of many forms of breast cancer, TNBC remains an aggressive and difficult-to-treat disease," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We are proud of our work to address challenges and advance scientific understanding of cancer immunotherapy in the context of distinct chemotherapy regimens and in various TNBC treatment settings. Although the IMpassion131 study did not reach its endpoint, we are pleased to bring new treatment options for some TNBC patients, and remain committed to improving the lives of all women with early and advanced stages of this disease."

Results from the Phase III IMpassion031 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy (Abraxane® [albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel]; followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) in comparison to placebo plus chemotherapy (including nab-paclitaxel) demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in pathological complete response (pCR) for the treatment of people with early TNBC, regardless of PD-L1 expression. pCR was observed in 57.6% (95% CI: 49.7-65.2) of patients treated with Tecentriq in combination with chemotherapy, an increase of 16.5% from 41.1% (95% CI: 33.6-48.9) in patients treated with placebo plus chemotherapy (one-sided p=0.0044, significance boundary = 0.0184) in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population. The safety profile was consistent with the established profile of the individual medicines and no new safety concerns were identified.

The IMpassion031 study is the second positive Phase III study from Genentech demonstrating the benefit of Tecentriq in TNBC, and the first Tecentriq study to demonstrate benefit in early TNBC. Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel is currently approved in more than 70 countries worldwide, including the United States and across Europe, for the treatment of adults with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC in people whose tumors express PD-L1 (IC≥1%).

The final overall survival (OS) analysis of the Phase III IMpassion130 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with nab-paclitaxel compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC, was consistent with the first and second interim analyses. There was no significant difference in OS between the treatment groups in the ITT population. Clinically meaningful improvements in OS were seen with Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel in PD-L1-positive patients. The magnitude of OS improvements with Tecentriq in PD-L1-positive patients remained clinically meaningful, with an increase of 7.5 months in median OS with Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel (hazard ratio [HR]=0.67 [95% CI: 0.53-0.86]). However, this result could not be formally tested due to the prespecified statistical testing hierarchy. The cumulative safety of the Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel combination remains consistent with the previously reported safety data for this study and the known risks of individual study medicines. No new safety concerns were identified with longer follow-up.

Finally, results from the Phase III IMpassion131 study, evaluating Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel compared with placebo plus paclitaxel as a first-line treatment for patients with metastatic TNBC, did not show significant improvement for progression-free survival (PFS) in the PD-L1-positive population (HR=0.82 [95% CI: 0.60-1.12]). The OS data showed a negative trend; however, the study was not powered for the secondary endpoint of OS, and OS data were immature at the time of analysis (initial HR=1.55 [95% CI: 0.86-2.80] in the PD-L1-positive population, based on 21% of patients with an event; updated HR=1.12 [95% CI: 0.76-1.65], updated analysis based on 41% of patients with an event). The safety profile of Tecentriq plus paclitaxel was consistent with the established safety profile of the individual study medicines and no new safety concerns were identified.

Genentech has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across several types of lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers. This includes studies evaluating Tecentriq both alone and in combination with other medicines.

About the IMpassion031 study

The IMpassion031 study is a Phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq (atezolizumab) in combination with chemotherapy (Abraxane [albumin-bound paclitaxel; nab-paclitaxel]; followed by doxorubicin and cyclophosphamide) in comparison to placebo plus chemotherapy, in people with previously untreated, early TNBC. The primary endpoint is pCR using the American Joint Committee on Cancer (AJCC) staging system in the intention-to-treat (ITT) population and in the PD-L1-positive population. Secondary endpoints include overall survival (OS), event-free survival, disease-free survival and quality of life measures.

About the IMpassion130 study

The IMpassion130 study is a Phase III, multicenter, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy, safety and pharmacokinetics of Tecentriq plus nab-paclitaxel compared with placebo plus nab-paclitaxel in people with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic TNBC who have not received prior systemic therapy for metastatic breast cancer. The study enrolled 902 people who were randomized equally (1:1). The co-primary endpoints are PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1), and OS in the ITT population and PD-L1-positive population. Secondary endpoints include objective response rate and duration of response.

About the IMpassion131 study

The IMpassion131 study is a Phase III, multi-center, randomized, double-blind study evaluating the efficacy and safety of Tecentriq in combination with paclitaxel, in comparison to placebo plus paclitaxel, in people with previously untreated, inoperable, locally advanced or metastatic TNBC. The study enrolled 651 people who were randomized in a 2:1 ratio to receive Tecentriq or placebo plus paclitaxel. The primary endpoint is PFS per investigator assessment (RECIST 1.1) in the PD-L1-positive population, followed by intention-to-treat (ITT) population. Secondary endpoints include OS, objective response rate, and duration of response in the PD-L1-positive and ITT populations.

About triple-negative breast cancer

Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women worldwide. According to the American Cancer Society, close to 280,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with invasive breast cancer, and more than 42,000 will die from the disease in 2020. Breast cancer is not one, but many diseases based on the biology of each tumor. In triple-negative breast cancer, tumor cells lack hormone receptors and do not have excess HER2 protein. Approximately 15 percent of breast cancers are triple-negative based on the results of diagnostic tests. It is an aggressive form of the disease with few treatment options.

About Tecentriq (atezolizumab)

Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1. Tecentriq is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, Tecentriq may enable the re-activation of T cells. Tecentriq may also affect normal cells.

Tecentriq U.S. Indications (pronounced 'tē-SEN-trik')

Tecentriq is a prescription medicine used to treat adults with:

A type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial carcinoma.

Tecentriq may be used in patients with urothelial carcinoma if their bladder cancer has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and if they have any one of the following conditions:

They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine called cisplatin and their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1" or

They are not able to take chemotherapy that contains any platinum regardless of the levels of "PD-L1" status or

They have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum and it did not work or is no longer working.

The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients' disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit.

A type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

Tecentriq may be used alone as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown and

Their cancer tests positive for "high PD-L1", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines bevacizumab, paclitaxel, and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines paclitaxel protein-bound and carboplatin as the first treatment in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown, and

Is a type called "non-squamous NSCLC", and

Their tumor does not have an abnormal "EGFR" or "ALK" gene.

Tecentriq may be used alone in patients with lung cancer if:

Their cancer has spread or grown and

They have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not work or is no longer working.

If a patient's tumor has an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, they should have also tried an FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it did not work or is no longer working.

A type of breast cancer called triple-negative breast cancer (TNBC).

Tecentriq may be used with the medicine paclitaxel protein-bound in patients with TNBC when their breast cancer:

Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery and

Their cancer tests positive for "PD-L1".

The approval of Tecentriq in these patients is based on a study that measured the amount of time until patients' disease worsened. Continued approval for this use may depend on the results of an ongoing study to confirm benefit.

A type of lung cancer called small cell lung cancer (SCLC).

Tecentriq may be used with the chemotherapy medicines carboplatin and etoposide as the first treatment in patients with SCLC when their lung cancer is a type of lung cancer called "extensive-stage small cell lung cancer," which means that it has spread or grown.

A type of liver cancer called hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC).

Tecentriq may be used with the medicine bevacizumab when a patient's liver cancer:

Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

The patient has not received other medicines by mouth or injection through their vein (IV) to treat their cancer.

A type of skin cancer called melanoma.

Tecentriq may be used with the medicines cobimetinib and vemurafenib when a patient's melanoma:

Has spread or cannot be removed by surgery, and

Their cancer has a certain type of abnormal "BRAF" gene. Their healthcare provider will perform a test to make sure this Tecentriq combination is right for them.

It is not known if Tecentriq is safe and effective in children.

Important Safety Information

The most important information about Tecentriq is:

Tecentriq can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and tissues and can affect the way they work. These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can lead to death.

Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get worse.

Tecentriq can cause serious side effects, including:

Lung problems (pneumonitis) -signs and symptoms of pneumonitis may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath and chest pain

-signs and symptoms of pneumonitis may include new or worsening cough, shortness of breath and chest pain Liver problems (hepatitis) -signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea-colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal and feeling less hungry than usual

-signs and symptoms of hepatitis may include yellowing of the skin or the whites of the eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea-colored), bleeding or bruising more easily than normal and feeling less hungry than usual Intestinal problems (colitis) -signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual; blood or mucus in stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools; and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness

-signs and symptoms of colitis may include diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements than usual; blood or mucus in stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools; and severe stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness Hormone gland problems (especially the thyroid, adrenal glands, pancreas, and pituitary) -signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting and stomach area (abdomen) pain

-signs and symptoms that the hormone glands are not working properly may include headaches that will not go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation, the voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or vomiting and stomach area (abdomen) pain Problems in other organs -signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of the ankles

-signs and symptoms may include severe muscle weakness, numbness or tingling in hands or feet, confusion, blurry vision, double vision, or other vision problems, changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck stiffness, eye pain or redness, skin blisters or peeling, chest pain, irregular heartbeat, shortness of breath or swelling of the ankles Severe infections -signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating and frequent urination or back pain

-signs and symptoms of infection may include fever, cough, flu-like symptoms, pain when urinating and frequent urination or back pain Severe infusion reactions-signs and symptoms of infusion reactions may include chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing, shortness of breath or wheezing, swelling of the face or lips, dizziness, fever, feeling like passing out and back or neck pain

Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat patients with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A healthcare provider may delay or completely stop treatment with Tecentriq if patients have severe side effects.

Before receiving Tecentriq, patients should tell their healthcare provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:

Have immune system problems (such as Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects the nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis or Guillain-Barre syndrome); or are being treated for an infection.

Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. Tecentriq can harm an unborn baby. Patients should tell their healthcare provider right away if they become pregnant or think they may be pregnant during treatment with Tecentriq. Females who are able to become pregnant: Should have a healthcare provider do a pregnancy test before they start treatment with Tecentriq and Should use an effective method of birth control during their treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. It is not known if Tecentriq passes into breast milk. Patients should not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after the last dose of Tecentriq.

Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used alone include:

Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Cough

Shortness of breath

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in lung cancer with other anti-cancer medicines include:

Feeling tired or weak

Nausea

Hair loss

Constipation

Diarrhea

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in TNBC with paclitaxel protein-bound include:

Hair loss

Tingling or numbness in hands and feet

Feeling tired

Nausea

Diarrhea

Low red blood cells (anemia)

Constipation

Cough

Headache

Low white blood cells

Vomiting

Decreased appetite

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in hepatocellular carcinoma with bevacizumab include:

High blood pressure

Feeling tired or weak

Too much protein in the urine

The most common side effects of Tecentriq when used in melanoma with cobimetinib and vemurafenib include:

Skin rash

Pain in the joint muscle or bone

Feeling tired or weak

Liver injury

Fever

Nausea

Itching

Swelling of legs or arms

Swelling of the mouth (sometimes with sores)

Underactive thyroid gland

Skin sensitivity to sunlight

Tecentriq may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect their ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare provider if they have concerns about fertility.

These are not all the possible side effects of Tecentriq. Patients should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information. Patients should call their doctor for medical advice about side effects of Tecentriq.

Report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch. Report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.

Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com for the full Tecentriq Prescribing Information for additional Important Safety Information.

About Genentech in cancer immunotherapy

Genentech has been developing medicines to redefine treatment in oncology for more than 35 years, and today, realizing the full potential of cancer immunotherapy is a major area of focus. With more than 20 immunotherapy molecules in development, Genentech is investigating the potential benefits of immunotherapy alone, and in combination with various chemotherapies, targeted therapies and other immunotherapies with the goal of providing each person with a treatment tailored to harness their own unique immune system.

In addition to Genentech's approved PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor, the company's broad cancer immunotherapy pipeline includes other checkpoint inhibitors, individualized neoantigen therapies and T cell bispecific antibodies. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

