Genentech Announces FDA Approval Of Gavreto (pralsetinib) For The Treatment Of Adults With Metastatic RET Fusion-Positive Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY), today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved Gavreto™ (pralsetinib) for the treatment of adults with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test. This indication was approved under the FDA's accelerated approval program based on data from the Phase I/II ARROW study. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in a confirmatory trial. Gavreto is a once-daily, oral precision therapy designed to selectively target RET alterations, including fusions and mutations.

"The FDA approval of Gavreto for RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer is an important step towards our goal of providing an effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer, no matter how rare or hard-to-treat their type of disease," said Levi Garraway, M.D., Ph.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development. "We remain committed to finding personalized treatment options for people with cancer based on specific genomic or molecular alterations, and we look forward to partnering with Blueprint Medicines to further explore the potential of Gavreto across multiple RET-altered tumor types."

RET-activating fusions and mutations are key disease drivers in many cancer types, including NSCLC and medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), and treatment options that selectively target these genetic alterations are limited. In NSCLC, RET fusions represent approximately 1-2% of patients. Biomarker testing for these fusions is the most effective way to identify people who are eligible for treatment with Gavreto.

The approval is based on the results from the Phase I/II ARROW study, in which Gavreto produced durable clinical responses in people with RET fusion-positive NSCLC with or without prior therapy, and regardless of RET fusion partner or central nervous system involvement. Gavreto demonstrated an overall response rate (ORR) of 57% (95% CI: 46%, 68%) and complete response (CR) rate of 5.7% in the 87 people with NSCLC previously treated with platinum-based chemotherapy, and the median duration of response (DoR) was not reached (95% CI: 15.2 months, not reached). In the 27 people with treatment-naïve NSCLC, the ORR was 70% (95% CI: 50%, 86%) with an 11% CR rate. The most common adverse reactions (≥25%) were fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain and increased blood pressure (hypertension).

Gavreto is now the sixth FDA-approved medicine in Genentech's portfolio of treatments for lung cancer. The FDA granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Gavreto for the treatment of RET fusion-positive NSCLC that has progressed following platinum-based chemotherapy and for RET mutation-positive MTC that requires systemic treatment and for which there are no acceptable alternative treatments.

The FDA has also granted Priority Review to Gavreto for the treatment of people with advanced or metastatic RET-mutant MTC and RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer, and is expected to make a decision on approval by February 28, 2021. This New Drug Application (NDA) was accepted for review under the FDA's Real-Time Oncology Review (RTOR) pilot program, which aims to explore a more efficient review process to ensure safe and effective treatments are available to patients as early as possible.

For those who qualify, Blueprint Medicines will offer patient assistance programs for people prescribed Gavreto by their doctor through YourBlueprint™.

About the ARROW study

ARROW (NCT03037385) is a Phase I/II, open-label, first-in-human study designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability and efficacy of Gavreto, administered orally in people with rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), RET-mutant medullary thyroid cancer (MTC), RET fusion-positive thyroid cancer and other RET-altered solid tumors. The trial consists of two parts: a dose escalation portion, which is complete, and an expansion portion in people treated with 400 mg of Gavreto, once-daily. ARROW is being conducted at multiple sites across the United States, European Union and Asia.

About lung cancer

According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than 228,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2020, and NSCLC accounts for 80-85% of all lung cancers. It is estimated that approximately 85% of lung cancer diagnoses in the United States are made when the disease is in the advanced stages. In NSCLC, RET fusions represent approximately 1-2% of patients.

About Gavreto

Gavreto is a once-daily, oral precision therapy designed to selectively target RET alterations, including fusions and mutations, regardless of the tissue of origin. Preclinical data have shown that Gavreto inhibits primary RET fusions and mutations that cause cancer in subsets of patients, as well as secondary RET mutations predicted to drive resistance to treatment. Blueprint Medicines and Genentech are also co-developing Gavreto for the treatment of patients with various types of RET-altered thyroid cancers and other solid tumors.

Gavreto™ U.S. Indication

Gavreto ™ (pralsetinib) is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic rearranged during transfection (RET) fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) as detected by an FDA approved test.

This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on overall response rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit in confirmatory trials.

Important Safety Information

Gavreto may cause serious side effects, including:

Lung problems (pneumonitis) occurred in 10% of patients who received Gavreto, including 2.7% with Grade 3/4, and 0.5% with fatal reactions. Monitor for pulmonary symptoms indicative of interstitial lung disease (ILD)/pneumonitis. Withhold Gavreto and promptly investigate for ILD in any patient who presents with acute or worsening of respiratory symptoms (e.g., dyspnea, cough, and fever). Withhold, reduce dose or permanently discontinue Gavreto based on severity of confirmed ILD.

Increased blood pressure (hypertension) occurred in 29% of patients, including Grade 3 hypertension in 14% of patients. Overall, 7% had their dose interrupted and 3.2% had their dose reduced for hypertension. Treatment-emergent hypertension was most commonly managed with anti-hypertension medications. Do not initiate Gavreto in patients with uncontrolled hypertension. Optimize blood pressure prior to initiating Gavreto. Monitor blood pressure after 1 week, at least monthly thereafter and as clinically indicated. Initiate or adjust anti-hypertensive therapy as appropriate. Withhold, reduce dose, or permanently discontinue Gavreto based on the severity.

Liver problems (hepatotoxicity):Serious hepatic adverse reactions occurred in 2.1% of patients treated with Gavreto. Increased AST occurred in 69% of patients, including Grade 3/4 in 5.4% and increased ALT occurred in 46% of patients, including Grade 3/4 in 6%. The median time to first onset for increased AST was 15 days (range: 5 days to 1.5 years) and increased ALT was 22 days (range: 7 days to 1.7 years). Monitor AST and ALT prior to initiating Gavreto, every 2 weeks during the first 3 months, then monthly thereafter and as clinically indicated. Withhold, reduce dose or permanently discontinue Gavreto based on severity.

Grade ≥3 bleeding (hemorrhagic events) occurred in 2.5% of patients treated with Gavreto including one patient with a fatal hemorrhagic event. Permanently discontinue Gavreto in patients with severe or life-threatening hemorrhage.

Impaired wound healing can occur in patients who receive drugs that inhibit the vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) signaling pathway. Therefore, Gavreto has the potential to adversely affect wound healing. Withhold Gavreto for at least 5 days prior to elective surgery. Do not administer for at least 2 weeks following major surgery and until adequate wound healing. The safety of resumption of Gavreto after resolution of wound healing complications has not been established.

Based on findings from animal studies and its mechanism of action, Gavreto can cause fetal harm when administered to a pregnant woman. Advise pregnant women of the potential risk to a fetus. Advise females of reproductive potential to use effective non-hormonal contraception during treatment with Gavreto and for 2 weeks after the final dose. Advise males with female partners of reproductive potential to use effective contraception during treatment with Gavreto and for 1 week after the final dose. Advise women not to breastfeed during treatment with Gavreto and for 1 week after the final dose.

Common adverse reactions (≥25%) were fatigue, constipation, musculoskeletal pain, and hypertension. Common Grade 3-4 laboratory abnormalities (≥2%) were decreased lymphocytes, decreased neutrophils, decreased phosphate, decreased hemoglobin, decreased sodium, decreased calcium (corrected) and increased alanine aminotransferase (ALT).

Avoid coadministration with strong CYP3A inhibitors. Avoid coadministration of Gavreto with combined P-gp and strong CYP3A inhibitors. If coadministration cannot be avoided, reduce the Gavreto dose. Avoid coadministration of Gavreto with strong CYP3A inducers. If coadministration cannot be avoided, increase the Gavreto dose.

Please click here to see the full Prescribing Information for Gavreto.

About Genentech in lung cancer

Lung cancer is a major area of focus and investment for Genentech, and we are committed to developing new approaches, medicines and tests that can help people with this deadly disease. Our goal is to provide an effective treatment option for every person diagnosed with lung cancer. We currently have six approved medicines to treat certain kinds of lung cancer and more than 10 medicines being developed to target the most common genetic drivers of lung cancer or to boost the immune system to combat the disease.

About Genentech

Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat patients with serious and life-threatening medical conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the company, please visit http://www.gene.com.

