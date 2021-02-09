Gene Delivery Technologies Market Size Worth $7.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global gene delivery technologies market size is expected to reach USD 7.9 billion by 2028,according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2021 to 2028. Technological advancements in viral vectors, a growing pipeline of advanced therapies, and a rising number of regulatory approvals for advance therapy products are some key driving forces of the market.

Key suggestions from the report:

The wide implementation of biological gene delivery technologies in clinical usage owing to their high efficiency and specificity has resulted in the segment's largest revenue share in 2020

Gene therapy development is the key revenue-generating application in the 2020 market owing to constantly expanding pipeline programs of therapies against life-threatening conditions coupled with the recent success of CAR-T therapies

The recent pandemic of SARS-CoV-2 has also resulted in substantial global investments in R&D of viral vector-based vaccine to combat the virus, resulting in lucrative growth of this segment

The ex vivo method accounted for the major revenue share owing to its advantages such as high transduction efficiency and less immunogenic responses

However, both in vivo and ex vivo have shown clinical success in the treatment of chronic conditions, thus both segments are expected to witness lucrative growth in the coming years

Given the high number of biotech companies and a favorable regulatory environment in the U.S.; North America dominated the global market in terms of revenue

On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period

Constantly evolving CDMO and viral vector manufacturing landscapes through plant expansions and new sites being built across the Asian countries is spurring the adoption of vectors in this region

The key players are engaged in collaboration with therapy developers to support their product development process

Several novel tools are being introduced for genetic alterations that have facilitated the scientific community to delineate the disease intricacies at the genomic level, leading to the emergence of novel gene delivery approaches. Furthermore, ongoing research to develop clinically relevant vectors including viral and non-viral vectors to combat chronic illnesses such as cancer, Alzheimer's, and others through advanced therapies is spurring the market revenue.

An increase in investment and financing in the space to support the research, development, and manufacturing of various modes of gene transfer further accelerates the revenue growth. Currently, around 70% of gene and cell therapy programs are based on viral vectors leading to organic revenue growth for biological delivery technologies. The operating players are investing significantly to scale up their viral vector manufacturing capability and meet the growing demand.

Considering growing opportunities in physio-chemical gene delivery approaches, key players are making focused efforts to boost their business presence. For instance, nanoparticles have proven their efficiency as promising vehicles for clinical usage owing to their tunable morphology, and biological behaviors. Such ongoing developments in the space are anticipated to accelerate revenue growth in this market in the coming years.

Grand View Research has segmented the global gene delivery technologies market on the basis of mode, application, method, and region:

Gene Delivery Technologies Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Biological

Adenovirus



Retrovirus



AAV



Lentivirus



Other viruses



Non-viral

Chemical

Physical

Gene Delivery Technologies Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Gene Therapy



Cell Therapy



Vaccines



Research

Gene Delivery Technologies Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

Ex vivo



In vivo



In vitro

Gene Delivery Technologies Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Italy



Spain

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



South Korea

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South Africa

South Arabia

List of Key Players in Gene Delivery Technologies Market

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

QIAGEN

Horizon Discovery Group Co.

OriGene Technologies, Inc.

Oxford Biomedica

SignaGen Laboratories

Vectalys

Takara Bio Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

System Biosciences llc

Promega Corporation

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Sirion-Biotech GmbH

Catalent Inc.

