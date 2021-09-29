GenCell Introduces The GenCell BOX™ Long-duration Backup Solution Designed Specifically For Telecom

Launched at IWCE21, the GenCell BOX is compact, emission-free, and resilient to extreme environmental conditions, outputting 48V DC power for as long as fuel is available, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity for critical communication systems

PETAH TIKVA, Israel, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GenCell Energy, (TASE: GNCL), a leading Israel-based manufacturer of fuel cell energy solutions, has launched its latest long-duration backup power solution, the GenCell Backup Operations eXtender (BOX)™, leveraging highly efficient, ultra-reliable alkaline fuel cell technology and designed specifically to meet the challenging backup power requirements of telecom and critical communications operations.

In a world plagued by ever more frequent and severe climate-related weather incidents causing serious and extended power outages that threaten lives, property and public safety, resilient long-duration backup power is increasingly mandatory. These recurrent disasters reinforce the indispensable role which telecoms and digital connectivity play in today's world and therefore uninterrupted connectivity is a vital priority.

However, this connectivity is entirely dependent on electricity to power the network equipment and devices that enable everyone to stay connected. Moreover, when communications systems are becoming even more power-hungry, providers are seeking to transition to green energy sources to replace the fossil fuels that are a root cause of the climate crisis that is behind these more frequent power outages. In these circumstances, critical communications providers need ultra-reliable, weather-independent, and sustainable power that ensures continuous, long-duration operation of network equipment and devices that support continuous connectivity, disaster recovery and emergency response.

Offering an immediate injection of 5kW power with virtually unlimited run-time, the hydrogen-fueled GenCell BOX is:

Highly resilient to extreme environmental conditions

Compact in size to fit even small outdoor installations

Serviced by one simple annual maintenance

Zero CO 2 emissions, no noise, no vibrations

emissions, no noise, no vibrations Designed to connect with standard telecom Energy Management System protocols

Easy plug-and-play installation

Rami Reshef, CEO GenCell, comments, "Efforts to overcome climate crisis, minimize emissions and transition to renewables have become top of agenda for public agencies and private enterprises alike. With the presidential administration and Department of Energy committed to expanding the U.S. hydrogen economy, we are proud that our new GenCell BOX solution brings the critical communications community a fuel cell solution that has been designed to meet all their specific requirements."

Reshef continues, "Working closely with the GSMA and leading mobile network operators, GenCell has focused its efforts on engineering affordable green power solutions that will enable telecom providers worldwide to achieve sustainability and accelerate their transition to renewable energy, including in remote poor and off-grid locations. The compact dimensions and rugged exterior of the GenCell BOX have been designed to align with the specifications of most outdoor telecom base stations. The unit outputs 48V DC and is capable of connectivity with standard telecom energy management systems. In the event of grid outage, the ultra-reliable BOX kicks in immediately to deliver uninterrupted power for continuous telecommunication operations that will extend for as long as hydrogen fuel is available."

Fueled by hydrogen, the GenCell BOX resolves the key weaknesses of the most common other backup power solutions, such as the limited stored energy in batteries, the fumes, noise, CO2 emissions and lengthy startup time of diesel generators and the daylight limitations of solar PV energy systems.

Founded in 2011 and having introduced its first commercial backup power solution in 2016, GenCell has accumulated broad customer experience and deep expertise developing and deploying clean, reliable, and cost-efficient backup solutions that deliver uninterrupted power to mission-critical applications across industry sectors, including to leading global telecom providers.

As leading MNOs have made concerted efforts towards resolving the global climate emergency, meeting public pledges to policy makers, and honoring their customers' commitments to zero emissions, while concurrently aiming to reduce operating expenses and at the same time having to provide the even higher power requirements for 5G, the telecom industry's demand for resilient renewable power is growing exponentially. And to meet just this demand, GenCell has launched the BOX.

When relying on backup power to maintain a constant power supply, prevent power outages, and ensure the operability of cell towers, equipment, and networks, telecom providers can depend on fuel cell technology. Unlike competing solutions, fuel cells are especially effective for backup power because they are predictable and can operate for ten years or more with undiminished power quality and quantity. Environmentally friendly, quiet and non-pollutant, fuel cells require little on-site maintenance.

Frank Wolak, President & Executive Director, Fuel Cell and Hydrogen Energy Association (FCHEA) comments, "The FCHEA is glad to see our member GenCell Energy exhibiting at IWCE 2021. Telecom operators are increasing their efforts to minimize climate impact on their networks, take advantage of incentives and comply with environmental regulations by improving energy efficiency and investing in renewable energy resources, and fuel cells will be a key component in these endeavors. As the demand for fuel cells to provide U.S. telecom providers with resilient backup power and strengthen the critical communications infrastructure is strong and growing, we believe that the GenCell BOX will provide value while creating jobs and supporting the transition to a clean energy future."

Rami Reshef concludes, "We are excited to be at IWCE 2021 to bring telecom professionals the resilient power solutions that are so crucial to ensuring continuous connectivity and enabling emergency responders to extend communications and restore public safety even during severe weather incidents."

GenCell Energy is proud to be launching this new solution at IWCE 2021, North America's premier critical communications conference & expo; GenCell welcomes professionals from across the critical communications ecosystem to visit us in Booth 926 where we will be demonstrating our resilient, emission-free backup and off-grid power solutions.

For more details about the GenCell BOX, click here; to schedule a meeting with GenCell at IWCE 2021, click here.

About GenCell Energy

GenCell Energy (TASE: GNCL) fuel cell solutions offer affordable, clean power for humanity, enabling businesses to Say No to Diesel and render diesel generators obsolete. Using ultra-reliable fuel cell technology that powers spacecraft, we deliver backup power for utilities, homeland security, healthcare and automated industries. Our revolutionary process to create hydrogen-on-demand from anhydrous ammonia (NH3) enables our fuel cell solutions to also provide primary power for off-grid and poor-grid sites, as well as rural electrification. GenCell Energy numbers more than 95 employees, including veterans of space and submarine projects. The company is headquartered in Israel with a worldwide distribution and support network and retains unique intellectual property that includes patents, trade secrets and know-how.

