Gencan Capital Inc. Reports Third Quarter Financial Results

Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" - Common)

TORONTO, Aug. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Revenues for the nine month period ended June 30, 2020 were $3,493 compared to $4,526 in the comparable 2019 period. Net Loss for the period was $63,400 compared to $78,438 in the comparable 2019 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2019 period.

Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

