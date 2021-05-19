Gencan Capital Inc. Reports Second Quarter Financial Results

Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" - Common) TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Revenues for the six month period ended March 31, 2021 were $353 compared to $3,226 in the comparable 2020 period.

TORONTO, May 19, 2021 /CNW/ - Revenues for the six month period ended March 31, 2021 were $353 compared to $3,226 in the comparable 2020 period. Net Loss for the period was $44,436 compared to $43,802 in the comparable 2020 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2020 period.

Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

