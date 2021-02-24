Gencan Capital Inc. Reports First Quarter Financial Results

Gencan Capital Inc. (CSE - "GCA" - Common)

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Revenues for the three month period ended December 31, 2020 were $182 compared to $1,759 in the comparable 2019 period. Net Loss for the period was $19,200 compared to $18,962 in the comparable 2019 period. Loss per share for the period was $0.00 in both the current and 2019 period.

Management continues to evaluate potential new prospects for the Company.

