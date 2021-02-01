Gen2 Technologies To Hold Call To Discuss Key Developments

HENDERSON, Nev., Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: BRKK) wishes to update its shareholders that it will hold a call on Friday February 12th to discuss the company's progress and key developments.Amongst points to be discussed:* Uplisting to OTCQB* Plans for 3:1 forward split* Positive momentum on Iris Network* Policy and current discussions on strategic and operational collaboration* Plans for communications improvement - including new websiteSpecific details of the call will be forthcoming on our website www.brkgen2.com

For further queries, please feel free to email our IR at: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com

Contact: michael.kovacocy@gen2technologies.com brkgen2.com+1 (702) 572-5080

