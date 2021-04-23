Gen2 Technologies (MNIZ) Launches Iris Stars To Target Social Media Market

SPARK, Nev., April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gen2 Technologies Inc. (the "Company") (OTC: MNIZ) is pleased to announce the launch of Iris Stars, which will give celebrities, social media influencers and others the ability to reach audiences with a truly unique perspective / experience via the Iris camera and Iris Media Network.

Management believes that this expansion of the Iris Media Network offering will make it a larger, general social media proposition. The deployment of our miniature body-worn cameras into the general population- amongst athletes, celebrities, social media influencers and everyday people will allow people to see unique perspectives of life in ways yet unseen. Our vision for a clean and easy user experience with a "turn-on and relax" filming mode differentiates us from all other players in the marketplace and offers ample scope for mass-market penetration. With Iris Stars anyone can be a Star.

Gen2 Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: MNIZ), aims to be a leader in the next phase of the digital age. Leveraging a portfolio of Intellectual Property (IP) covering camera, radio, distribution and blockchain technology, Gen2 Technologies will offer a superior user experience addressing a number of use cases across consumer, corporate and governmental end-markets. Our innovative first-mover Iris Media Network, employing our miniature body-worn Iris cameras, is positioned to disrupt the market for sports content and social media. Our IP focused on eKYC and best of breed aim / click / capture of still and video imagery directly into blockchain-enabled native format aims to address the high-potential of use cases such as digital COVID vaccination cards and superior NFT creation and management platforms.

