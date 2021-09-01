Gen-Z Town Hall Scheduled September 23

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior leaders from across the marketing ecosystem are preparing to respond to questions from the industry's growing Gen-Z population. The two hour Advertising & Media Gen-Z Town Hall Assembly is the vision of MediaVillage and Advancing Diversity.org founder Jack Myers, who has been leading the industry's collective focus on diversity for more than a decade. The Town Hall will focus on empowering Gen-Z team members to speak truth to leaders and to share their questions and counsel on how the industry can improve its success in Advancing Diversity from Inclusion to Belonging, the theme of inaugural Advancing Diversity Week September 20-23 rd. All marketing, media, advertising and entertainment business employees in the early years of their careers are invited to register now to secure your place via Zoom on Thursday, September 23 virtually from noon to 2:00pm ET.

"The powerful goal for the two-hour diversity-focused event is to promote open communication among senior management, DEI leaders, and the next generation of employees representing those in the first five years of their careers," explains Myers.

The collective industry event will feature the 2021 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees and Advancing Diversity Council members from Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, WarnerMedia, and more.

The Town Hall will open with a "State of Affairs" presented by Marc S. Pritchard, Chief Brand Officer at P&G and Chairman of the Association of National Advertisers (ANA), and Marla Kaplowitz, President of the American Association of Advertising Agencies (4As).

Moderating duties will be shared by Myers, The FQ's Chief Innovation Officer Ronda Carnegie, and AdvancingDiversity.org Executive Director Philip McKenzie. Carnegie, who co-founded the Advancing Diversity Council, said: "Our hope is to harness the next generation to advance diversity perspectives and industry growth based on proven programs and initiatives with a path forward."

McKenzie, who hosts The Pool podcast, added: "Our intent is to minimize the gap between management and employees, improving industry and company culture, growing team spirit, and reversing the trend toward young people leaving the industry to pursue new career goals."

In addition to media company leaders, the 10 Advancing Diversity Hall of Honors inductees, who will be sharing their stories, and responding to audience questions, are:

4A's / American Association of Advertising Agencies' President and Chief Executive Officer Marla Kaplowitz

4A's Foundation's Executive Vice President of Talent and Engagement Simon Fenwick

AAF / American Advertising Federation's President and Chief Executive Officer Steve Pacheco

American Family Insurance's Vice President and Head of Marketing Sherina Smith

Citi's Interim Chief Marketing Officer Tina Davis

dentsu Americas' Chief Diversity Officer Christena Pyle

Entertainment Studios' Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Byron Allen

Howard University's Cathy Hughes School of Communications' Dean and Professor Gracie Lawson-Borders

of Communications' Dean and Professor MOBE / Marketing Opportunities in Business & Entertainment's Founder Yvette Moyo

The CW's Executive Vice President of Development Gaye Hirsch

The inaugural Advancing Diversity Week, the advertising and media industry's first-ever virtual multi-day diversity-focused gathering, is themed D-E-I + Belonging!on Monday, September 20; Belonging + Retention on Tuesday, September 21; and Multicultural + Meaningon Wednesday, September 22.To learn more about the over 70 Advancing Diversity Weekspeakers and thought-provoking topics, visit https://week.advancingdiversity.org/.

The Advancing Diversity Week programs are underwritten by:CATALYST PARTNER: The CW, Disney Ad Sales, Twitter, ViacomCBS, WarnerMediaLEADERSHIP: A+E Networks, Moody's, Crown Media, NPR, Verizon, Vevo SUPPORTING: Comcast Advertising, DPAA, GroupM, Havas, IPG Mediabrands, John A. Reisenbach Foundation (JAR), NBA, New York Interconnect, Publicis Media, UnivisionMEDIA PARTNER: Bold Culture, Forbes, The FQ, MediaVillage, USA TODAY NETWORK

Advancing Diversity Week sponsor revenues support the Advancing Diversity Education Fund. Beneficiaries include Howard University Cathy Hughes School of Communications, the Institute for Veterans and Military Families at Syracuse University, The FQ, American Advertising Federation, 4A's Foundation, American Educational Foundation, Alliance for Inclusive and Multicultural Marketing, John A. Reisenbach Foundation, TD Foundation, and Jacaronda Foundation College Loan Relief Fund.

