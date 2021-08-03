Gen.G, Jay Park, PH-1, GroovyRoom Collaborate On Exclusive Song 'ALL IN' For Gen.G League Of Legends Team

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Global esports organization Gen.G, in partnership with Korean hip hop icon Jay Park, rising star pH-1 and producer duo GroovyRoom unveiled its new original song and music video for "ALL IN" celebrating Gen.G's League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) team - making its broadcast debut on August 8 during Gen.G's match against its rival T1.

With creative direction from Gen.G's Executive Brand Ambassador Heron Preston, who designed the artwork for the song and music video, "ALL IN" is a labor of love for the entire team whose favorite genre is Korean hip hop. Jay Park, an Asian-American rapper, singer, songwriter, record producer, dancer, and entrepreneur, spent hours during the season break speaking with the team to understand their passion for gaming, their background and what drove them to compete on a global stage.

"It's intriguing to see these young gamers train and go out to put it all on the line,' said Jay Park. "I'm always trying to explore new boundaries, and it's a privilege to be able to do it with Gen.G With this song 'ALL IN,' I wanted to say to make sure you give it your all- whether you win or lose, you'll have no regrets."

"It was an honor to work with one of the icons of the Korean hip hop industry in Jay Park as well as the incredible rising stars in pH-1 and GroovyRoom," said Arnold Hur, Gen.G's COO. "We have a history of working with Korean hip hop artists as our players have always been huge fans of Korean hip hop. When we had an opportunity to meet Jay, our entire team was both shocked and appreciative of how much time Jay spent understanding what makes our players tick and showing them so much respect for their passion."

The music video, directed by THECUT Studio, shows a dystopian desert that signifies the players' experiences of the pressures of being on-stage and their internal struggles as they fight through it. It also shows a large "Gen.G army," representing their fans, who have provided them with motivation from afar during a difficult season. The video can be streamed here .

Song Details:Where to Stream the Song: Spotify, Apple Music, Melon, genie, Bugs, FLO, VIBE, Talent: Jay Park, pH-1, GroovyRoomArtwork by: Heron PrestonMedia assets: LINK

