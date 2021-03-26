Gen.G Esports And Toyota To Host "Dream Builds" Minecraft Competition

The two brands will partner for a week-long Minecraft competition aimed at bringing friends and families together to build their dream rides

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, global esports organization Gen.G and Toyota have announced "Toyota Sienna Dream Builds," a week-long Minecraft build competition centered around the theme "Let's Go Places in Your Dream Ride". The competition opens on Friday, March 26, 2021. Fans and influencers from across the country are invited to participate in "Toyota Sienna Dream Builds" by following Gen.G socials for details, or visiting siennadreambuilds.gg

The theme of the build competition, "Let's Go Places in Your Dream Ride" encourages players to build their ultimate dream ride heading to their favorite destinations. Builders who embrace creativity and think outside the box will be rewarded. Competition will close on Thursday, April 1, when the top 10 builds will be chosen by a panel of featured talent. Top 10 builds will all receive prizes, with the ultimate grand build walking away with a PlayStation 5. Other prizes include a Nintendo Switch, and gift cards. Top builds will be selected by Gen.G with input from talent including RyGuyRocky, PeterParkTV, OMGChad, Jessica Kim and AndyIsYoda.

"I'm excited to be a part of the Sienna Dream Builds competition, and it's so awesome to see companies like Toyota recognize the value that gaming has to connect such a broad audience," says Gen.G Creator Jessica Kim, who will host a live stream exploring the Sienna Dream Builds world in Minecraft with her viewers.

Aimed at connecting fans and bringing families together, Gen.G and Toyota will be joined by Hall of Fame Pro Wrestler, Booker T and his daughter as they create their own dream minivan alongside fellow builders. Throughout the week-long event, builders will also have the opportunity to take part in a parkour course with periodic prizing within the "Toyota Sienna Dream Builds"lobby.

"Gaming has become a regular part of mainstream entertainment and is a fantastic way to build connections. We're excited to partner with Toyota for this competition to not only build vans, but also showcase the creativity and uniqueness within the community, creating new family connections," said Martin Kim, VP of Strategic Partnerships with Gen.G.

For more information gamers can go to www.siennadreambuilds.gg or follow Gen.G on Twitter and Instagram .

