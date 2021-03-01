Gemspring Capital Promotes Alex Shakibnia To Managing Director

WESTPORT, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Alex Shakibnia has been promoted to Managing Director.

WESTPORT, Conn., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemspring Capital, a middle-market private equity firm, is pleased to announce that Alex Shakibnia has been promoted to Managing Director. Alex joined Gemspring at its founding in 2015, and has helped source and execute new investment opportunities across a variety of industries, including financial & insurance services. He also serves as a board member on a number of Gemspring portfolio companies.

Prior to joining Gemspring, Alex worked at FFL Partners, a San Francisco based middle-market private equity firm. Alex began his career as an investment banking analyst at Credit Suisse.

Bret Wiener, Managing Partner of Gemspring Capital, commented, "Alex has played an integral role at Gemspring since the firm's inception. We are thrilled to support his continued growth within our organization and fortunate to benefit from his passion for investing and driving growth at portfolio companies."

About Gemspring Capital Gemspring Capital, a Westport, Connecticut-based private equity firm with $1.1 billion of capital under management, provides flexible capital solutions to lower middle market companies headquartered in the United States and Canada. Gemspring partners with talented management teams and takes a partnership approach to helping drive revenue growth and value creation. Target companies have up to $500 million in revenue and are in the business services, distribution and logistics, financial and insurance services, healthcare services, industrial services, software and tech-enabled services, or specialty manufacturing sectors. For more information, www.gemspring.com.

