NEW YORK, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Majesco Entertainment, in partnership with Ultimas and Silver Bullet Studios, announced today that the world tour of Geminose: Animal Popstars will begin on May 18th with the game's digital Nintendo eShop release followed by the physical Nintendo Switch™ game launch on June 18th. A new trailer highlighting the Geminose popstar experience is available for download HERE.

Geminose: Animal Popstars for Nintendo Switch™ Take the Global Stage on May 18th

Featuring ten animal musicians from around the world, Geminose: Animal Popstars lets players form a band and embark on a global journey to pop stardom. While performing 20 original songs, players will master 30 different instruments including guitar, drums, trumpet, keyboard, saxophone and more. If playing solo isn't their jam, budding musicians can challenge a friend with the game's local two-player mode that takes full advantage of the Joy-Con controllers.

Becoming an international popstar requires talent and style, and the Geminose have no shortage of either! Using hundreds of collectible items, players can dress up their band members with glam hats, glasses and face paint that make a statement on the stage. In addition, the Geminose rockstar mansion lets players customize every animal's personal room with hundreds of décor items themed to the vibrant culture of each musician. Players can arrange and interact with everything in the room, and buy new furniture, art and lifestyle pieces with coins they collect during play. The Geminose can also invite their bandmates over for a dance party to celebrate the game's rich, international rhythms that include Bhangra, Samba and many more! Even better, players can mash up those rhythms and the Geminose themselves to create 45 exciting new animal and music combinations.

Geminose: Animal Popstars features five unlockable mini-games to extend the fun when the band isn't rockin' the global stage. Confectionary connoisseurs can test their skills in Cupcake Samurai, slashing through baked goods with practiced precision. Aspiring chefs-de-cuisine can head to the mansion kitchen and cook delicious recipes inspired by the culture of each Geminose.

Geminose: Animal Popstars includes these features:

Collect 10 animal musicians from around the world and form a hit band

Master 30 musical instruments—guitar, drums, keyboard and more

Perform 20 original songs with hundreds of ways to remix them

Attract 45 ultra-cute Mashup super-fans via Geminose dance-off competitions

Play through story mode with Nimmy and Smudge managing your chosen band, or choose Free Play mode for endless fun

Build and customize your rockstar mansion with hundreds of items

Take your band on a world tour to unlock additional songs, outfits, and decór to deck out your rockstar mansion

Unlock the mansion kitchen and cook recipes from around the world

Play a variety of mini-games when on break from your tour

Challenge your friends in local 2-player mode with full Joy-Con control

Geminose: Animal Popstars for Nintendo Switch™ is a unique mix of game genres that combines rhythm play with features kids love—collectible characters, customization, creativity, fun rewards and tons of unlockables. The game releases May 18 th on the Nintendo eShop followed by the physical release on June 18 th which is available for pre-order at all major retailers. To keep up with the Geminose, visit them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

About Majesco Entertainment

Majesco Entertainment Company is an innovative developer, marketer, publisher, and distributor of interactive entertainment for consumers worldwide. Building on more than 25 years of operating history, the company develops and publishes a wide range of video games on console, handheld, and mobile platforms, including such hits as Double Dragon: Neon, ZUMBA FITNESS™, and GONE HOME™. More info can be found online at majescoent.com or on Twitter.

About Ultimas

New York-based Ultimas is a vertically integrated, full-stack video game company. Ultimas' game studio opportunistically acquires games in the late stage of development, completes those games, and then commercially launches them. Ultimas' soon-to-launch retail game platform, known as Ultimate, will provide small publishers the opportunity to attract developers with its best-in-class reporting features and industry-best pricing.

About Silver Bullet Studios

Silver Bullet Studios' CEO, Cos Lazouras, is the creator of the Geminose characters and world and is the director of the Geminose game. Silver Bullet Studios has exclusive licensing rights to the Geminose franchise from Starbreeze Studios. Geminose: Animal Popstars was developed by Novarama and Behaviour Interactive.

