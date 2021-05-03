Gemini Therapeutics Announces Appointment Of Georges Gemayel, Ph.D. As Chair Of Board Of Directors

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: GMTX), a clinical stage precision medicine company developing innovative treatments for genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders, today announced the appointment of Georges Gemayel, Ph. D., as the Chair of the Company's Board of Directors.

"I am pleased to welcome Georges to Gemini's Board of Directors during this important time in our Company's maturation, as we advance our lead program into the next stages of clinical development," said Jason Meyenburg, Chief Executive Officer of Gemini Therapeutics. "Georges' broad management experience and proven track record of commercial and product development success will be invaluable as we continue to advance our pipeline of novel precision medicines."

Dr. Gemayel has over 30 years of experience in the pharmaceutical industry, including management and executive positions in the U.S., Europe and the Middle East. Dr. Gemayel currently serves on the board of directors of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and is the chair of the boards of Dynacure, OxThera AB, Enterome SA, and Orphazyme A/S. Previously, Dr. Gemayel served as Executive Chair of FoldRx Pharmaceuticals and of Syndexa Pharmaceuticals, as Chair of Dimension Therapeutics and Epitherapeutics and as Director of Prosensa, Raptor Pharmaceuticals, NPS Pharma, Momenta Pharmaceuticals and Adolor.

"Gemini has a very exciting approach to treat dry AMD that could bring to the market a best-in-class product said Dr. Gemayel. "I look forward to working with management and with my fellow directors to advance Gemini and the Company's innovative pipeline of precision medicine therapeutic candidates."

From 2008 to 2009, Dr. Gemayel was President and Chief Executive Officer of Altus Pharmaceuticals Inc., a publicly traded pharmaceutical company. From 2003 to 2008, he was Executive Vice President at Genzyme Corporation where he was responsible for the company's global therapeutics, transplant, renal and biosurgery businesses. From 1998 to 2003, he held progressively senior roles at Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd. and Roche Labs, most recently as Vice President, National Specialty Care, responsible for its U.S. business for dermatology, oncology, transplantation, hepatitis and HIV. Dr. Gemayel completed his doctorate in pharmacy at St. Joseph University in Beirut, Lebanon, and earned a Ph.D. in pharmacology at Paris-Sud University in Paris, France.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics is a clinical stage precision medicine company developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Gemini's lead candidate, GEM103, is a recombinant form of human complement factor H protein (CFH) and is designed to address both complement hyperactivity and restore retinal health in patients with AMD. GEM103 is currently in a Phase 2a trial in dry AMD patients with a CFH risk variant and a Phase 1/2a study in patients with neovascular age-related macular degeneration with or at risk for macular atrophy. The Company has generated a rich pipeline including recombinant proteins, gene therapies, and monoclonal antibodies and is advancing a potentiating antibody for CFH, GEM307, into clinical development for treatment of systemic diseases.

Gemini's Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

