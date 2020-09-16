Geltor Appoints Biotechnology Pioneer Doug Cameron To Board Of Directors

SAN LEANDRO, Calif., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Biodesign company Geltor, Inc. today announced the addition of storied biotechnology pioneer Dr. Douglas (Doug) Cameron to its Board of Directors.

An industry trailblazer bringing over 30 years of experience, Doug spent a number of years in roles including Director of Biotechnology and Chief Scientist at Cargill. Driven by a lifelong interest in protein production, Doug dedicated two decades of his career as an academic at the University of Wisconsin and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to developing foundational research in the field of synthetic biology, and in the fundamentals of large scale fermentation technology for healthy, environmentally friendly sources of nutrition.

Geltor has been producing biodesigned animal-free protein ingredients since 2015. The company recently unveiled a new Ingredients-as-a-Service™ platform, and added the first-ever biocompatible human elastin, Elastapure™ to its acclaimed portfolio of sustainable, animal-free ingredients. In a life cycle assessment commissioned by the company, Geltor proteins were found to be produced with significantly fewer greenhouse gas emissions, and reduced land and water use compared to equivalent animal-derived products, at 49%, 40%, and 73% reductions respectively. Geltor is also developing the first ingestible animal-free collagen for the dietary supplements market with global collagen powerhouse GELITA, to be launched in 2021.

No stranger to startups, Doug has demonstrated a commitment to integrating entrepreneurship and research to address global sustainability challenges. "Geltor's focus on designing proteins, and in particular non-animal proteins with profound positive impacts on the environment and nutrition, aligns with what I view to be one of the most promising solutions for the future of food," he stated. "I've been impressed with what Geltor has been able to achieve and look forward to helping the team make further strides."

Geltor CEO and co-founder Alex Lorestani added, "It's an honor to have Doug lend his wealth of expertise to our team as a Board member. He has played a pivotal role in the success of an astounding number of forerunner biology-based technologies and companies. It is our privilege to be able to work with him in Geltor's next stages of growth."

Doug also serves on the Boards of Directors for DMC Biotechnologies and the Foundation for Food and Agriculture Research (FFAR). His appointment to Geltor's Board is effective immediately.

Geltor is the conscious biodesign company creating the world's largest selection of designer proteins, with unprecedented biocompatibility, functionality and benefits for consumers. Geltor products are 100% animal-free, sustainably cultivated, and clinically demonstrated for high performance. Geltor was founded in 2015 by Alexander Lorestani and Nick Ouzounov and is based in San Leandro, California. For more information, visit www. geltor .com .

