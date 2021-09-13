Gel Documentation Systems Market To Register $ 49.99 Million Growth During 2021-2025 | Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The gel documentation systems market is expected to grow by USD 49.99 million during 2021-2025, according to Technavio. The report offers a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the gel documentation systems market in optimistic, probable, and pessimistic forecast scenarios.

The pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

With the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic, organizations across the globe are gradually flattening their recessionary curve by leveraging technology. Many businesses will go through response, recovery, and renew phases. Building business resilience and enabling agility will aid organizations to move forward in their journey out of the COVID-19 crisis towards the Next Normal.

This post-pandemic business planning research will aid clients to:

Adjust their strategic planning to move ahead once business stability kicks in.

Identifying potential disruptions

Assessing Impact on Critical IT infrastructure and Software System

Key Considerations for Market Forecast:

Impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior

Optimistic, probable, and pessimistic scenarios for all markets as the impact of pandemic unfolds

Pre- as well as post-COVID-19 market estimates

Quarterly impact analysis and updates on market estimates

Emerging Opportunities with Key players

Avantor Inc.

The company operates in various category applications such as life sciences, chromatography, analytical chemistry, biopharma production, and controlled environment and clean rooms.

Bio Rad Laboratories Inc.

The company operates across key business segments including Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics. They are engaged in developing, selling, manufacturing services reagents, apparatus, instruments that are used for biological research, automated test systems, informatics systems, test kits, and specialized quality controls for the healthcare market.

Cleaver Scientific Ltd.

The company offers a wide range of technically enhanced, high specification, low-cost electrophoresis equipment. The products include DNA electrophoresis units, protein electrophoresis units, electroblotters, radiation protection, and gel documentation equipment.

Gel Documentation Systems Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Gel documentation systems market is segmented as below:

End-user

Hospitals And Diagnostic Centers



Pharma And Biotech Companies



Academic And Research Institutes

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



MEA

The gel documentation systems market is driven by an increase in the use of molecular biology techniques in clinical practice. In addition, other factors such as the rise in automation in the healthcare industry, and increasing healthcare expenditure are expected to trigger the gel documentation systems market toward witnessing a CAGR of 3.50% during the forecast period.

Market Drivers Market Challenges Market Trends Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

