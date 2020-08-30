GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team To Perform At The New York Air Show On Saturday And Sunday, August 29-30

FARMINGDALE, N.Y., Aug. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will be performing at the New York International Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, August 29-30 at the Orange County Airport, 500 Dunn Rd, Montgomery, NY 12549.

The six WWII-era aircraft will perform a dynamic 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration in honor of the 75 th Anniversary of the end of WWII. The GEICO Skytypers vintage airplanes trained the "greatest generation" of pilots for WWII.

The New York International Air Show will adopt a drive-in format for this year to comply with the most recent New York state health department requirements. The event will take place at Orange County Airport, a venue that is ideally suited for spreading out vehicles enough to allow spectators to watch from beside them and have enough space to socially distance themselves from others.

"Airshow spectators and aviation enthusiasts will witness our 'warbirds' perform a dynamic demonstration designed by team members who served in the U.S. military," says Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERSThe GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. Both trainer aircraft were used to prepare pilots of "The Greatest Generation" for WWII combat. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military. In addition to their air show performances, the team "skytype" giant messages in the sky. Five aircraft fly in a line-abreast formation to produce 1,000-foot tall messages that can be seen for 15 miles in any direction. For more information, please visit www.geicoskytypers.com.

