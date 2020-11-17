GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team To Perform At Fort Lauderdale Air Show

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, will perform at the Fort Lauderdale Air Show on Saturday and Sunday, November 21-22 at Fort Lauderdale Beach. The six WWII-era aircraft will perform a dynamic 18-minute, low-level precision-flying demonstration.

At the GEICO Sea/Air Challenge airshow attendees will see firsthand which one is faster, a plane or a boat. The GEICO Skytypers will race against the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team who has won twelve world offshore racing championships.

"We're going to be racing the Miss GEICO Offshore Racing Team and it's always a close race. It's the aircraft that trained WWII pilots versus a World Champion powerboat," said Larry Arken, squadron commander and team flight lead. "Event attendees will have a front row seat for this epic sea/air racing face-off."

ABOUT MISS GEICO Miss GEICO is an offshore racing boat sponsored by GEICO Insurance and owned by the country's premier and fastest performing powerboat racing team, AMF (America Moving Forward) Offshore racing. Miss GEICO is headquartered in Riviera Beach, FL.

ABOUT THE GEICO SKYTYPERSThe GEICO Skytypers Air Show Team, the leading vintage airshow performance squadron, fly six WWII SNJ aircraft, the North American SNJ built for the Navy, the Air Forces T-6 variant. The team performs a low-level, precision-flying demonstration featuring tactics and maneuvers designed by team members who served in the United States military.

ABOUT GEICO GEICO (Government Employees Insurance Company), the second-largest auto insurer in the U.S., was founded in 1936 and insures more than 27 million vehicles. To make changes, report claims, print insurance cards and purchase additional products, policyholders can access their insurance policy here, connect via GEICO Mobile, phone or by visiting a GEICO local agent. Homeowners, renters, condo, flood, identity theft and term life coverages are written through non-affiliated insurance companies and are secured through the GEICO Insurance Agency, Inc. Commercial auto and personal umbrella coverages are also available. Visit www.geico.com for a quote or to learn more.

MEDIA CONTACTS: Paramount Public Relations Jessica Prah, 312-953-3257, jessica@paramountpr.com

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/geico-skytypers-air-show-team-to-perform-at-fort-lauderdale-air-show-301175160.html

SOURCE GEICO Skytypers