Gehan Homes Acquires Wonderland Homes

DALLAS, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gehan Homes announced its entry into the Denver, CO market with the acquisition of Wonderland Homes, a home builder with developments all along the Colorado Front Range.

Wonderland Homes operates in 4 Denver submarkets and closed 96 homes in 2020. The company dates back to 1966 and current offerings include townhomes and single-family residences from the $380's to over $600,000.

Wonderland Homes brings a balanced lot supply and a diversified product line. In addition to Wonderland's existing backlog of homes, Gehan Homes has acquired approximately 1,000 lots across the Denver area. Currently, the company has 4 actively selling communities.

"Denver is a top 10 housing market with strong fundamentals for sustainable growth," says John Winniford, President and CEO of Gehan Homes, Ltd. "When researching the Denver market, we looked for a company that had an established team, sound leadership and shared similar core values. It became evident we found that with Wonderland Homes. We will work together to scale the business with a combination of our financial resources, their exceptional product and focus on the customer experience."

Gehan Homes boasts more than 100 new home communities across Texas and Arizona, operating under the Gehan Homes and Gray Point Homes brands. Recent recognition and awards include ranking as the 10 th largest private homebuilder in the US by Builder Magazine in 2020, 2020 Builder of the Year by The Texas Association of Builders and 2020 Best Product and Best Service Awards from Houzz.

"Wonderland Homes' roots date back to 1966. In those 55 years, we sold and closed approximately 3,000 homes," said Steve Phua, Co-owner and President of Wonderland Homes. "Throughout our history, providing our customers with the best experience possible has always been our focus. In joining the Gehan Homes team, we believe Wonderland Homes will realize its full potential in our ongoing effort to be the Builder of Choice throughout the front range. We are proud that Gehan Homes has put their trust in our team and look forward to our new relationship together".

Builder Advisor Group represented Wonderland Homes in the transaction.

Gehan Homes, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sumitomo Forestry America, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, has been building beautiful new homes at an exceptional value for over 25 years. The builder is known for its award-winning designs, quality craftsmanship and competitive pricing. Gehan Homes is the 10th largest private homebuilder and the 26th largest homebuilder in the US and has offices in Dallas, Houston, Austin and San Antonio, Texas, as well as Phoenix, Arizona and Denver, CO.

