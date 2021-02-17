GEARWRENCH To Sponsor Mother-Daughter Racing Team's ARCA Menards Series West Journey

SPARKS, Md., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bridget Burgess gets her passion for driving from her mother, Sarah. In fact, that's where she gets her passion for everything that goes into driving: building, tuning, and repairing cars to deliver peak performance on the track. That passion is why the team at GEARWRENCH has decided to sponsor the BMI Racing team's journey in the ARCA Menards Series West in 2021.

We're really looking forward to watching Bridget grow as a driver and helping her every step of the way.

"They're just relentless," said Rena Fiorello, Director of Brand Management for GEARWRENCH. "The intensity that they bring is contagious and it makes them easy to root for, easy to get behind. We're really looking forward to watching Bridget grow as a driver and helping her every step of the way."

Bridget, 19, has been driving ARCA West since 2019 with her mom as crew chief. Sarah is a former short-course off-road racer herself, and her husband Adam serves as the on-track spotter. The upcoming nine-race ARCA Menards Series West season starts on March 12 and runs through November 11.

"I've grown up in an environment where both my parents are hands-on with tools," said Bridget, who is the only full-time female racer on the ARCA Menards Series West. "I'm proud that GEARWRENCH recognizes this and is very supportive of my racing program in 2021 as I continue to chase my goals."

GEARWRENCH will serve as BMI Racing's official tool sponsor, further expanding its racing program that includes NASCAR with Chip Ganassi Racing and driver Kurt Busch, Formula Drift with driver "Rad" Dan Burkett, and both Monster Energy Supercross and the Monster Energy Kawasaki race team.

About GEARWRENCH ®

GEARWRENCH is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group. Since the launch of the original five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GEARWRENCH brand has led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers, and specialty tools. For more information, visit www.gearwrench.com.

About Apex Tool Group

Apex Tool Group, LLC is one of the largest worldwide producers of industrial hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. For more information, visit www.apextoolgroup.com.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gearwrench-to-sponsor-mother-daughter-racing-teams-arca-menards-series-west-journey-301230212.html

SOURCE GEARWRENCH