GCSIT Named A Most Promising Dell Consulting/Service Company

SEATTLE, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CIO Review released its annual listing of ten (10) companies at the forefront of providing Dell consulting/services and transforming business. GCSIT is named as being perfectly poised to assist organizations in developing the overall hybrid-cloud strategy to ensure complete alignment with business objectives, conceptual architecture, technology choices, change management plan, operational impact, and rational roadmaps.

"GCSIT is honored to have been selected for this prestigious award," said Michael Norring, President and CEO at GCSIT . "We have an amazing group of dedicated professionals intensely committed to supporting our customers. Together, we inspire, then empower our customers to ready their business to better handle complex and dynamic infrastructure challenges by readying their infrastructure for continuous innovation".

Helping Customers Face the Challenge of Building a Modern InfrastructureNow, more than ever, businesses can equip themselves with technology to help them innovate and bring value to their customers faster. Many disruptive technologies have hit the market in the last decade. Despite the technology offerings, many companies have underinvested in their infrastructure and are now struggling to deliver valuable products and services to meet ever-changing customer expectations. To keep up with the pace of innovation, organizations need to have an agile infrastructure in place, as their legacy infrastructure is not typically built to accommodate the unforeseen. An agile infrastructure, simply defined, is setting up your infrastructure in such a way today that allows you to innovate faster in the future.

"We meet each customer where they are in their cloud journey and help them transition to solutions that enable them to keep up with the rapid pace of business," said Norring.

About the Dell PartnershipAs a Dell Platinum Partner, GCSIT has adopted Dell's innovative ways of supporting data centers and migrating them to the cloud. In collaboration with VMware, GCSIT streamlines cloud migration and workload optimizations for its clients.

"Here our job is not only to help clients implement a solution from Dell or VMware but to show them the future," said Norring.

GCSIT has a deep bench of seasoned engineers, each with an average of 15 years' experience, that are well-credentialed in their respective fields. Serving the market for over three decades now, GCSIT covers most of the West Coast with a diverse customer set. The company is in the process of expanding its territories to better serve more of the continental United States.

GCSIT confidently guides you toward predictable, scalable, agile infrastructure. A much different kind of engineering firm, we are focused on helping our customers create agility in the infrastructure from DevOps down. Our dedication to learn from, teach, and serve our customers has positioned us as a driving force in several key technology areas including hybrid, private and public cloud, automation, digital workspace, disaster recovery, and software-defined networks. We inspire, then empower our customers to ready their business to better handle complex and dynamic infrastructure challenges by readying their infrastructure for continuous innovation. Each client relationship is unique to their business goals and needs, but each is designed to drive new business value, reduce time to market, and enable sustainable growth. Visit www.gcsit.com for more information.

