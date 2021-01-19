GCP Announces Additional Leadership Changes

Names Michael W. Valente as Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Jan. 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) - Get Report, a leading specialty construction chemicals and building products company, today announced that it has hired Michael W. Valente to serve as its Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary effective January 18, 2021. In addition, the Company has hired Robyn Hooker McCall to serve as Chief Information Officer.

Mr. Valente joins GCP Applied Technologies following a 20-year career in the specialty chemicals and advanced materials industries. Most recently, he served as Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Versum Materials, Inc., a global supplier of specialty chemicals, gases and equipment to the semiconductor industry, which was acquired by Merck KGaA in October 2019. Mr. Valente previously worked at Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. where he successfully completed the tax-free spin-off of Versum in October 2016. Prior to that, Mr. Valente worked in several roles, including Vice President, General Counsel, at Rockwood Holdings, Inc., a provider of specialty chemicals and advanced materials, including surface treatment and lithium products, for more than 12 years, until its sale to Albemarle Corporation in 2015.

Robyn Hooker McCall joins GCP Applied Technologies in the role of Chief Information Officer. In this role, she will provide oversight and strategic direction for all aspects of information technology. Mrs. Hooker McCall has more than 20 years of management consulting and information technology leadership experience across global manufacturing organizations. Most recently, Mrs. Hooker McCall served as the Chief Information Officer for Birla Carbon, a leading manufacturer of carbon black additives, focused on building information technology capability and leveraging digital opportunities to create business value.

Simon Bates, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "I'm very excited to bring in these two highly experienced and capable leaders. Michael brings a broad range of legal and business expertise to GCP and has been a key leader in highly effective teams that have enacted culture change and unlocked value for shareholders. His time during the transformations at both Rockwood and Versum highlight his leadership capabilities and his experience in international matters, legal affairs, strategic transactions and securities law. Robyn brings decades of information technology experience in transforming business organizations. Both leaders are great additions to the GCP team."

About GCP Applied Technologies

GCP is a leading global provider of construction products technologies that include additives for cement and concrete, the VERIFI ® in-transit concrete management system, high-performance waterproofing products, and specialty systems. GCP products have been used to build some of the world's most renowned structures. More information is available at www.gcpat.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains "forward-looking statements," that is, information related to future, not past, events. Such statements generally include the words "believes," "plans," "intends," "targets," "will," "expects," "estimates", "suggests," "anticipates," "outlook," "continues," or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements about expected: financial positions; results of operations; cash flows; financing plans; business strategy; operating plans; strategic alternatives; capital and other expenditures; competitive positions; growth opportunities; benefits from new technology; and cost reduction initiatives. GCP is subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause its actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, risks related to: the cyclical and seasonal nature of the industries that GCP serves; foreign operations, especially in emerging regions; changes in currency exchange rates; the cost and availability of raw materials and energy; new product introductions and other growth initiatives; acquisitions and divestitures of assets; GCP's outstanding indebtedness, including debt covenants and interest rate exposure; GCP's funded and unfunded pension obligations; warranty and product liability claims; legal proceedings; the inability to establish or maintain certain business relationships, including with customers and suppliers; employee retention; and compliance with environmental laws. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in GCP's Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which have been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and are available online at www.sec.gov. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on GCP's projections and other forward-looking statements, which speak only as the date thereof. GCP undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revision to its projections and other forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this announcement.

