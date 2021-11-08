GCM Grosvenor Raises $500 Million To Invest In Alternative Strategies As Part Of GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions

CHICAGO, Nov. 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it has closed on a $500 million structured alternatives investment solution that will invest in alternative strategies including private equity, infrastructure, absolute return strategies, and alternative credit.

The fundraising effort was led by GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions, which the firm formed in June 2021. GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions seeks to provide alternative investment solutions to insurance company balance sheets globally.

"We believe we have a strong value proposition to offer insurance investors," said John Morrison, Managing Director and head of GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions. "This effort is but one example of how GCM Grosvenor can provide alternative investment solutions to insurers."

"In addition to appealing to insurers, we believe this vehicle has broad appeal beyond the insurance industry," said Jon Levin, President of GCM Grosvenor. "We intend to provide similar opportunities to investors next year."

UBS Investment Bank served as Sole Structuring Advisor and Bookrunner and Mayer Brown LLP served as legal advisor to GCM Grosvenor.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $67 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of over 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

GCM Grosvenor Insurance Solutions is a provider of bespoke alternative investment solutions to insurance company balance sheets globally, utilizing a consultative approach to offer both structured and customized alternative asset management solutions that meet the unique needs of the insurance industry. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com/insurance-solutions/

Forward-Looking Statements

