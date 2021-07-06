GCM Grosvenor Announces J.B. Kiley Joined As Managing Director

CHICAGO, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG), a leading global alternative asset management solutions provider, announced today that it hired J.B. Kiley as a Managing Director in the Client Group. J.B. will be dedicated to delivering the firm's breadth of alternatives solutions to current and prospective clients.

J.B. brings over 20 years of experience working with institutional investors on alternatives solutions for their portfolios, most recently as a Managing Director in KKR's Client and Partner Group where he served as a senior relationship manager to U.S. institutional investors. Prior to KKR, J.B. was an alternative investment product specialist at Goldman Sachs Asset Management and held positions at Lehman Brothers and Morgan Stanley.

"We're excited that J.B. has chosen to work with us and for the value he will bring to our clients and our organization," said Michael Sacks, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of GCM Grosvenor. "Investing in our business development and client service efforts is a priority for us this year, and we are pleased to announce that J.B. has joined the team."

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $65 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm is in its 50th year of operation and is dedicated to delivering value for clients in the growing alternative investment asset classes.

GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 500 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Los Angeles, Toronto, London, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, please visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

