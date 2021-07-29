GCGV Mono-Ethylene Glycol Facility Achieves Mechanical Completion

HOUSTON, July 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- McDermott International, Ltd and CTCI today announced that their joint-venture has received the mechanical completion certificate for Gulf Coast Growth Ventures' (GCGV) Mono-Ethylene Glycol (MEG) facility located in Gregory, Texas.

"Congratulations to the joint venture project teams of McDermott and CTCI on this major milestone," said Mark Coscio, Senior Vice President, North, Central and South America. "Our people worked more than 14 million hours without a lost-time incident, delivered all module fabrication within two years from first steel cut and—only six months later—achieved mechanical completion."

The GCGV MEG project was executed by a joint venture between McDermott and CTCI established to engineer, procure, construct and install five mega modules. The project maximized modularization with the mega-module concept, executed from three engineering offices—CTCI's Taipei office and McDermott's Kuala Lumpur and Chennai offices.

"McDermott brought its integrated mega modularization expertise, through its QMW ( China) and Altamira ( Mexico) Fabrication Yards, to safely and efficiently deliver, during the challenging pandemic period, the world's largest MEG facility with greater certainty of project schedule," said Samik Mukherjee, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The modules were fabricated in McDermott's Altamira Fabrication Facility, located in Altamira, Mexico, and QMW Fabrication Facility, located in Qingdao, China. Together, they successfully and safely completed more than 30,000 metric tons of modules for the customer.

Ownership interests in the Gulf Coast Growth Ventures project is 50 percent ExxonMobil and 50 percent SABIC, with ExxonMobil as site operator.

About McDermott McDermott is a premier, fully-integrated provider of engineering and construction solutions to the energy industry. Our customers trust our technology-driven approach engineered to responsibly harness and transform global energy resources into the products the world needs. From concept to commissioning, McDermott's innovative expertise and capabilities advance the next generation of global energy infrastructure—empowering a brighter, more sustainable future for us all. Operating in over 54 countries, McDermott's locally-focused and globally-integrated resources include more than 30,000 employees, a diversified fleet of specialty marine construction vessels and fabrication facilities around the world. To learn more, visit www.mcdermott.com.

