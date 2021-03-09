GCC Facility Management Market 2020-2021 & 2024: FM And The Positive Impact On The Brand And The Value Of Companies For EXPO 2020 And FIFA World Cup 2022

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability and Digital Transformation Boost FM Uptake in GCC Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.

DUBLIN, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Sustainability and Digital Transformation Boost FM Uptake in GCC Countries" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Facility management (FM) is gaining traction in the GCC, as more end-users have begun to appreciate the impact FM has on the bottom line; energy management is now being incorporated into FM Contracts. Besides, the use of sophisticated assets means that they will require higher quality and standards of asset management.

With mega-events, such as the EXPO 2020 and FIFA world cup 2022 set to showcase the region to the world, FM will no longer be considered a labor-intensive process but will be a factor that has a positive impact on the brand and the value of companies. Booming business in the construction, hospitality, and tourism sectors will be the top driver while the lack of qualified personnel, perception of FM outsourcing as loss of control, and the largely unorganized structure of the market will be the top challenges.

Though strategic partnerships are certain to garner market share, this report offers insights into the growth opportunities available and critical factors that participants may consider for succeeding in the industry.

This study captures major technological trends that will define the future of FM services in the GCC and general trends observed in each of the countries in the GCC. While UAE is the most advanced in terms of adoption of technology and service expectations on par with the rest of the world, other countries in the region are warming up to the idea that FM outsourcing could in fact lead to operational efficiency and have a positive impact on the profits.

The study covers key trends from 2020 to 2024 and predictions and forecasts for up to 2024. This study also presents the competitive landscape, market share in major markets, competitive trends, the impact of technology, growth opportunities, and critical success factors.

Key participants are expected to consider strategic partnerships to gain market share and mine for opportunities in energy management, waste management, and other adjacencies to stay ahead of the competition.

Key Issues Addressed

What is the market outlook for FM in GCC?

How is the competitive landscape? What are the main competitive factors for participants in the market?

What are the key growth opportunities for market participants?

What are the demand drivers and challenges in the region and how are they likely to impact future market growth?

What are the key technology and other trends affecting the market?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The GCC FM Market and the Strategic Imperative

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Executive Summary

Key Findings

Key Findings Related to COVID-19

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - GCC FM Market

GCC FM Services Scope of Analysis

Facility Management Segmentation

Key Competitors in GCC FM Industry

Key Growth Metrics for the GCC FM Market

Growth Drivers for the GCC FM Market

Growth Driver Analysis for the GCC FM Market

Growth Restraints for GCC FM Market

Growth Restraint Analysis for the GCC FM Market

Forecast Assumptions - GCC FM Market

Revenue Forecast - GCC FM Market

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Country

Revenue Forecast by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis - the GCC FM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Country - the GCC FM Market

Revenue Forecast Analysis by End-user Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Competitive Environment - GCC FM Market

Revenue Share - GCC FM Market

Revenue Share Analysis - GCC FM Market

Competitive Structure - KSA FM Market

Zahran - KSA

Seder Group - KSA

Samama - KSA

Nesma Trading - KSA

Almajal - KSA

Competitive Structure - UAE FM Market

Emrill - UAE

Imdaad - UAE

Etisalat FM - UAE

Khidmah - UAE

Idama FM - UAE

Al Shirawi FM - UAE

Competitive Structure - Bahrain FM Market

Competitive Structure - Kuwait FM Market

Competitive Structure - Qatar FM Market

Competitive Structure - Oman FM Market

4. Key Trends

Trend 1: Sustainability

Trend 2: IoT & Cloud Solutions

Trend 3: BIM with FMS

Trend 4: AI, Drones, & Robots

Trend 5: Selling to the CXO

Other Trends

5. Growth Opportunity Universe - GCC FM Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Cleaning and Sanitization Services to Prevent Spread, 2020

Growth Opportunity 2: HVAC Maintenance to Improve Air Quality, 2020

Growth Opportunity 3: Work Place Change Management and Work Place Optimization, 2020

Growth Opportunity 4: Energy Management to Improve Efficiency, 2020

Growth Opportunity 5: Technology Consulting in FM Industry, 2020

6. The Last Word

3 Big Predictions

7. Next Steps Companies Mentioned

Al Shirawi FM

Almajal

Competitive Structure

Emrill

Etisalat FM

Idama FM

Imdaad

Khidmah

Nesma Trading

Samama

Seder Group

Zahran

