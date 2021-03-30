GCAC First Commercial Software Sale Cash Deposit

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Cannabis Applications Corp. (" GCAC" or the " Company") ( CSE: APP, FSE: 2FA, OTCQB: FUAPF), a leading medical cannabis chain-of-custody compliance and data platform, announced that a cash deposit was logged into the Company's bank account today by a customer paying for its Efixii software.

The cash deposit moves GCAC's Efixii product from being a technology concept to a fully-fledged commercial product. Previously, as an emerging software company, every quarterly MD&A filing showed 'Total Quarterly Revenues' of $Nil. Starting today, that ends. For 5 years the Efixii product was conceived, designed, patented and developed with $6m of shareholder funds and today, the Company has blossomed into a software licensor that customers are happy to pay for.

GCAC's balance sheet has never been stronger, its customer base never larger and its software product suite never so complete. The multi-million-dollar investments already received in 2021 have empowered the Company to expand its sales pipeline, bring its drop-ship cannabis business-vertical to life and allow it to deliver best-in-class efficacy, transparency and compliance technology to cannabis cultivators, medical professionals and patients alike.

"Execution, execution, execution, it's all about execution. We've had our bumps in the road getting here but never lost sight of our vision - 'better patient outcomes'. The metamorphosis from concept to reality has been realized. Our current financial position, our near-term execution plan and our unrelenting drive makes this the most exciting time for GCAC since I took over in February 2016. And, so now we grow, grow, grow," stated Brad Moore, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

About Global Cannabis Applications Corp.

Global Cannabis Applications Corp. is a global leader in designing, developing, SaaS licensing and acquiring innovative data technologies for the medical cannabis industry. The Citizen Green and Efixii platforms are the world's first end-to-end - from patient to regulator - medical cannabis data solutions. They use six core technologies: mobile applications, artificial intelligence, RegTech, smart databases, Ethereum blockchain and GCAC smart rewards. These technologies transparently disclose cannabis chain-of-custody events, thereby enabling patients to provide crowd-sourced medical cannabis efficacy data. Driven by digital and cannabis industry experts, GCAC is focused on generating revenue from SaaS licensing its technology and acquiring high quality cannabis datasets that improve patient outcomes and to become the world's largest cannabis efficacy data provider.

For more Company information, please visit www.cannappscorp.com, or review its profiles on www.sedar.com and on the Canadian Securities Exchange's website www.thecse.com.

