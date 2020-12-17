GBT Tokenize Is Seeking To Develop An Expert System Based Flow QTerm Vitals' Device Mobile Application

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 17, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT", or the "Company"), announced that its Joint Venture, GBT Tokenize Corp ("GBT/Tokenize"), is currently developing an expert system based flow for its qTerm device mobile application. An expert system is an artificial intelligence based computer program that solves problems that would usually require a human expert. An expert system typically relies on a knowledge base and fact analysis resources.

The knowledge database is an organized collection of facts and rules about a topic. In qTerm, the database will be the user's vitals data and measurement that is taken over time. The facts analysis engine interprets and evaluates the knowledge base facts in order to provide the best answer for a query. Typical implementations of expert systems are data analysis, diagnostics, gaming, classifications or specific tasks. Upon a query the analysis engine fetches the relevant knowledge from the knowledge base, interprets it and to find a solution that is the most relevant to the problem. In an efficient expert system many facts are acquired and evaluated. The system provides the best answer to the query based on the provided knowledge.

GBT/Tokenize is developing a learning knowledge flow to be implemented within its qTerm mobile application. The goal of the flow will be to integrate machine learning functions to allow the expert system to acquire more and more knowledge from past experience and various external sources. The information will be categorized and classified for every user and stored in the user's private knowledge base. In this way each user will have personal own health history and private records. Furthermore, the new goal of the new flow will be to provide an explanation, statistics and alerts in case a potential health issue is predicted. For example, assuming the finalization of design and implementation, based on specific user measurements data, the expert system heuristic engine may reach a conclusion to recommend an immediate professional medical consultation which can be significant in early detection of diseases. It is the goal of the expert system to work as an integral part with a backend program, and will be constantly studying the user's health. The system will be self-learned just like a human being and improve from experience. The flow will provide feedback through the mobile application and a web application.

"We are preparing qTerm infrastructure for our qTerm vitals device and our goal is to develop an advanced flow for its mobile application. The mobile application flow is targeted to work with a backend server and together to run an expert system that will use a knowledge database and an inference engine. We believe that our qTerm device will become a health monitor device for users, enabling health-aware life. We believe this type of system can save lives for users with existing conditions," stated Danny Rittman, GBT's CTO

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website ( http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company's ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company's successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company's products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:Dr. Danny Rittman, CTOpress@gopherprotocol.com