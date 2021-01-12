GBT Seeks FDA Approval For Its QTerm Device

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT", or the "Company") announced that GBT Tokenize Corp ("GBT/Tokenize") it is seeking approval filing for its qTerm device with the United States Food and Drug Administration ("FDA").

The qTerm, a human vitals device powered by AI, is aimed to measure human vitals with a touch of a finger. The device received its Trademark allowance notice and will present it on the product/package as required by the United States Patent Office ("USPTO"). In its first release, the qTerm device is targeted to measure body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate. In the next release, GBT/Tokenize plans to add a blood pressure feature. qTerm device will be accompanied by a smartphone app and web application that will keep a history for the user's records, providing a geographical proximity alert and record statistical data about the user's vitals.

Electronic medical devices that perform complex functions to assist with diagnosis, and monitoring health conditions require an FDA approval. It is important to demonstrate the device's functionality, safety, and biocompatibility. The FDA classifies medical devices from Class 1 - 3, each of which must be subjected to robust evaluations and reviews to comply with manufacturing quality control (QC) standards. The FDA regulates the marketing/sale of medical device products in the U.S. and monitors the safety of all regulated medical products. FDA Section 201(h) of the Food, Drug & Cosmetic Act (FD&C Act) defines a device as: an instrument, apparatus, implement, machine, contrivance, implant, in vitro reagent, or other similar or related article, including a component part or accessory which is recognized in the official National Formulary, or the United States Pharmacopoeia, or any supplement to them, intended for use in the diagnosis of disease or other conditions, or in the cure, mitigation, treatment, or prevention of disease in man or other animals, or intended to affect the structure or any function of the body of man or other animals. (*)

It is intended that the device will be filed under PART 880 -- GENERAL HOSPITAL AND PERSONAL USE DEVICES, Subpart C - General Hospital and Personal Use Monitoring Devices as a clinical electronic device that is used to measure body vital of a patient by means of a transducer coupled with an electronic signal amplification, conditioning, and display unit. The device's classification is estimated to be Class I/II and it is expected that it will be determined by the FDA further review. FDA approval means formal approval as a medical device to be marketed and sold in the U.S. This type of certification is essential to ensure the device's safety, accuracy, and effectiveness for public use.

"We seek to have our qTerm human vitals device approved by the FDA to confirm high standards and compliance. Another aspect is to gain potential customer's confidence and trust in the product's performance and accuracy. We plan to offer the technology for personal, hospitals and clinics usage and seeking to comply with the industry's standards and regulations. FDA approval means that the FDA has formally approved the qTerm product to be safe and effective for market and sale in the U.S. Our qTerm device is an external, non-invasive device that is targeted to measure human vitals. In addition, we believe that its main advantage upon similar products is its Artificial Intelligence technology that offers advanced features like real-time health statistics, analytics, and monitoring. The device is designed to assist in potential illness prevention by providing a real time, geographically proximity alert. It is easy for use, and mainly intuitive. We believe that this type of device can become a personal health assistant monitoring, analyzing, and alerting for potential issues in real time. Early detection of potential health issues, based on vitals can be crucial and a life saver. Applying for an FDA clearance is a long process but we strongly believe it will bring our technology to the highest standards to be used by hospitals and individuals," said Danny Rittman, CTO of GBT Technologies.

* Source: FDA - How to Determine if Your Product is a Medical Device | FDA

